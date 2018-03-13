English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JEE Main 2018 Admit Card released at jeemain.nic.in; Check Exam Schedule Here
JEE Main 2018 Exam will be conducted on Sunday, 8th April 2018 in pen and paper mode while the Computer Based Examination is scheduled for 15th and 16th April 2018, the following week.
Image for representation only.
JEE Main 2018 Admit Cards have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official website - jeemain.nic.in, along with the Examination Schedule of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2018.
As per the timetable, JEE Main 2018 Exam will be conducted on Sunday, 8th April 2018 in pen and paper mode while the Computer Based Examination is scheduled for 15th and 16th April 2018, the following week. Candidates gearing up for JEE Main 2018 can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now to know the shift allocated to them along with examination center details:
How to download JEE Main 2018 Admit Card?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://jeemain.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Download Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2018 (Server 1)’ or ‘Download Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2018 (Server 2)’ given at the end of the page
Step 3 – Enter your Application Number, Password, Security Pin and Login
Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has suggested candidates to visit their examination center a day before the examination to avoid any delays in locating the same on exam day. Also, candidates must reach at least 2½ hours before the time of exam as given on the Admit Card, to ensure frisking and registration formalities.
The gates of the examination hall will open at 7am for frisking on 8th April 2018 for Paper-I (BE/BTech) and booklets will be distributed at 9:20am. The test will commence at 9:30am and conclude at 12:30pm. Paper-II (B.Arch/B.Planning) will commence at 2pm and conclude at 5pm, and gates will open at 12:45pm onwards for frisking.
Similar frisking times will be observed on 15th and 16th April 2018, too for both the shifts, however, Paper-I (BE/BTech) for second shift will commence at 2:30pm and conclude at 5:30pm.
