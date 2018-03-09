JEE Main 2018 Admit Cards Expected This Week at jeemain.nic.in

JEE Main 2018 Admit Cards are expected this week. "The Admit Card can be downloaded from JEE (Main) website from 2nd week March 2018 onwards. The candidates are advised to download their admit cards from JEE (Main) website only," reads the Official Information Bulletin which was released at the time of online registration in December 2017.CBSE is scheduled to organize the JEE Mains 2018 Examination on 8th April 2018 in Pen and Paper mode, while the exam in Computer Based Test Mode is scheduled for 15th and 16th April 2018 across the country for candidates seeking admissions to Undergraduate Engineering Programmes in NITs, IITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs).Candidates must keep a tab on the official website to download their Admit Card as soon as it is uploaded by CBSE. A help desk will also be set up and candidates will be able to call the same from 9.00 AM to 5.30 PM.Candidates must check Important Details given on the Admit Card and get in touch with the competent authority to get it corrected in time, "Please check the Admit Card carefully for your Name, Paper, Date of Birth, Gender, Test Centre Name, City, State Code of Eligibility and Category. In case of any discrepancy, communicate to JEE (Main) Secretariat/CBSE immediately for necessary action," read a guideline.Also, candidates must reach at least 2½ hours before the time of exam as given on the Admit Card, to ensure frisking and registration formalities.