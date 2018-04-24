JEE Main 2018 Answer Key for Paper 1 Released at jeemain.nic.in; Result on April 30

JEE Mains Answer Key 2018 is scheduled to be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) this week between 24th and 27th April 2018.'The answer keys & images of response sheets (OMR sheets) of Pen & Paper Based examination and answer keys of Computer based examination will be displayed on the website www.jeemain.nic.in during 24th – 27th April, 2018' read the official notification.CBSE had organized the JEE Main 2018 entrance examination on April 8 (offline mode) and April 15, 16 (online mode), earlier this month, for candidates seeking admissions to BE, B.Tech, B.Arch & B.Planning in top engineering and technological institutes in the country.Candidates who had appeared in the same must keep a close watch on the official website and download the Official Answer Keys and their Response Sheets once it is released.Candidates will be able to make representations against the Official Answer Keys till 27th April 2018, 11:59 PM.Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 per question (objection). However, if the objection is accepted by JAB/CBSE then the application fee will be refunded to the candidate.'Such refund will be made online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so the candidates /parents are advised to use their own credit/debit card for making above payment.' read the official bulletin.The result of JEE Main 2018 is scheduled to be declared on 30th April 2018.