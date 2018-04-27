English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JEE Main 2018 Answer Keys – Last Day to Raise Objections Today at jeemain.nic.in
Interested candidates need to support their challenges from authoritative sources. To raise objections for JEE Main 2018 Answer Keys or Response Sheets, candidates need to login to their profiles and fill the Challenge form.
Screen grab of the official website of JEE.
Today is the last date to challenge JEE Main 2018 Official Answer Keys for Paper 1. Candidates who had appeared for JEE Mains Paper 1 can raise objections till 11:59pm tonight i.e. 27th April 2018. Interested candidates need to support their challenges from authoritative sources.
To raise objections for JEE Main 2018 Answer Keys or Response Sheets, candidates need to login to their profiles and fill the Challenge form.
Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs.1000 for each question, which is otherwise non-refundable; however, in case the candidate’s challenge(s) is accepted by JAB or CBSE, then the application fee will be refunded to the debit/credit card via which it was paid online.
A total of 6,46,814 boys, 2,66,745 girls and 3 transgender candidates had appeared for JEE Main 2018 examination. This year, all IITs are jointly offering 779 seats to female engineering aspirants over and above the normal seats intake. The move comes in the light of bridging the gender gap in B.Tech programmes offered in India’s premier technological institutions.
Also Watch
To raise objections for JEE Main 2018 Answer Keys or Response Sheets, candidates need to login to their profiles and fill the Challenge form.
Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs.1000 for each question, which is otherwise non-refundable; however, in case the candidate’s challenge(s) is accepted by JAB or CBSE, then the application fee will be refunded to the debit/credit card via which it was paid online.
A total of 6,46,814 boys, 2,66,745 girls and 3 transgender candidates had appeared for JEE Main 2018 examination. This year, all IITs are jointly offering 779 seats to female engineering aspirants over and above the normal seats intake. The move comes in the light of bridging the gender gap in B.Tech programmes offered in India’s premier technological institutions.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- This Real-Life 'Transformers' Robot Turns Into a Sports Car in 60 Seconds
- Iniesta Confirms Barcelona Exit at the End of the Season
- iPhone 8 Plus Product Red Review: You Won't Mind Paying Rs 67,490 For A Cause And A Red Hot iPhone
- Avengers: Infinity War-Thanos, the Malthusian Purple Dude is the Best Villain of MCU
- Race 3: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez Wrap Up Kashmir Shoot, Head To Leh On Bikes