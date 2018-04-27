JEE Main 2018 Answer Keys – Last Day to Raise Objections Today at jeemain.nic.in

Today is the last date to challenge JEE Main 2018 Official Answer Keys for Paper 1. Candidates who had appeared for JEE Mains Paper 1 can raise objections till 11:59pm tonight i.e. 27th April 2018. Interested candidates need to support their challenges from authoritative sources.To raise objections for JEE Main 2018 Answer Keys or Response Sheets, candidates need to login to their profiles and fill the Challenge form.Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs.1000 for each question, which is otherwise non-refundable; however, in case the candidate’s challenge(s) is accepted by JAB or CBSE, then the application fee will be refunded to the debit/credit card via which it was paid online.A total of 6,46,814 boys, 2,66,745 girls and 3 transgender candidates had appeared for JEE Main 2018 examination. This year, all IITs are jointly offering 779 seats to female engineering aspirants over and above the normal seats intake. The move comes in the light of bridging the gender gap in B.Tech programmes offered in India’s premier technological institutions.