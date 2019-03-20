English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JEE Main 2019 Admit Card for April Exam to Release Today at jeemain.nic.in. How to Download
NTA will release the JEE Main 2019 admit cards for April examination on the official website at jeemain.nic.in today.
JEE Main 2019 admit card | The JEE Main admit card for 2019 will be released by the National Testing Agency today (March 20). NTA will release the JEE Main 2019 admit cards for April examination on the official website at jeemain.nic.in. The JEE hall ticket will have all the important information regarding the examination date, centre and shift. Further, the latest NTA notice says that it has been announced that the JEE Main April Exam dates are slightly changed due to the Lok Sabha Election dates.
From this year, JEE Main exam will be conducted in online/computer-based mode and on the day of the examination, candidates should nothing except the admit card issued by NTA. Candidates appearing for paper 2 can carry their Geometry box. The JEE exam will be conducted in two shifts each day. The first shift will be from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and second shift will be from 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.
How to Download the JEE Main 2019 Hall Ticket
Step 1. Visit the official website at jeemain.nic.in.
Step 2. Login with your application number, password and security pin to
Step 3. Your JEE Main 2019 admit card will appear on the screen
Step 4. Download it and keep a print-out of the hall ticket.
Once the candidates receive their JEE admit cards, they must check the spelling of their names and other personal details. In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately notify NTA.
