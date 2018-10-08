English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JEE Main 2019 Correction Process Begins at jeemain.nic.in, Act before 14th October 2018, 11:50PM
NTA is scheduled to organize JEE Main I 2019 Paper 1 between 6th January 2018 and 20th January 2019; however Paper 2 will be held only on 8th January 2018 in two shifts.
JEE Main 2019 Correction Process has begun today i.e. 8th October 2018 on the official website of Joint Entrance Exam and National Testing Agency – jeemain.nic.in and nta.ac.in, respectively.
NTA had closed the JEE Main 2019 January application process on 30th September 2018 and candidates who had successfully registered for the same can now make corrections to their submitted online application forms. Candidates must login to the below mentioned url and cross check the details submitted by them to correct mistakes (if any) on or before Sunday, 14th October 2018, 11:50PM.
https://jeemain.nic.in/jeemainapp/root/loginpage.aspx?enc=aFQi8E9DwpXBiU75FbG9Kg==
‘In order to ensure that the data of the candidates of JEE (Main)–January 2019 is error-free and candidates do not face any hardships later on, NTA is providing a One-time correction facility to the candidates in their Online Application Form except change of city of examination’ reads the official statement.
In case any candidate changes his Category which requires him to pay more application fee, then s/he can pay the additional fee via Credit/Debit card /Net banking & UPI only.
Candidates can check the JEE Main Exam Date and Shift allotted to them at the following url:
https://nta.ac.in/SearchAllottedCenter
