JEE Main 2019: Correction Window for April Exam, EWS Category Registration Opens Today on jeemain.nic.in
Corrections in the JEE Main 2019 April exam application form can be made on the official website at jeemain.nic.in
JEE Main 2019 | Candidates who have applied for the JEE Main 2019 April examination can now check their applications and make corrections, if any, in the JEE application forms. The JEE correction window would open today – March 11, 2019 and the last date of making corrections is March 15, 2019. Corrections in the JEE Main 2019 April exam application form can be made on the official website at jeemain.nic.in. The admit cards for JEE Main 2019 April exam would be released on March 20, 2019. Candidates can also select Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) Category and register for the same from today (Monday).
How to Apply for the EWS category is laid down on the website. Besides, the provision for corrections is applicable to those students who appeared in the January 2019 examination of JEE Main 2019. Read the official notification regarding the same attached here.
Roughly, as many as 9.54 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE Main 2019 April examination, out of which, about 6.36 lakh are repeat candidates. The JEE Main 2019 examination would be conducted between April 6 and April 20, 2019 in Computer Based Test format.
The JEE Main 2019 April exam results would be announced by April 30, 2019. The JEE Main 2019 is being conducted by National Testing Agency, NTA.
