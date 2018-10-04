English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JEE Main 2019 Exam Date & Shift to be out Tomorrow – 5th October, City & Centre Details on 21st October 2018
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will organise JEE Main 2019 twice next year, viz JEE Main I 2019 in January 2019 and JEE Main II 2019 in April 2019.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
JEE Main 2019 Exam Date and Shift allotted to individual candidates is scheduled to be released tomorrow i.e. 5th October 2018 by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website of Joint Entrance Exam Main 2019 - jeemain.nic.in.
The NTA will organise JEE Main 2019 twice next year, viz JEE Main I 2019 in January 2019 and JEE Main II 2019 in April 2019. The National Testing Agency had wrapped application process earlier last week on 30th September 2018.
NTA will organise JEE Main I 2019 Examination on weekends i.e. Saturday, Sundays that fall between 6th January 2018 and 20th January 2019, next year.
Candidates who have successfully registered for the same must keep a check tomorrow on the official website to know the exam date and shift allotted to them.
‘The exact date and shift allotted to candidates for JEE (Main)-January 2019 shall be displayed by the 5th October 2018 on the NTA websites viz. ww.nta.ac.in and www.jeemain.nic.in. The City allotted to the candidates of examination for Paper-1 and Paper-2 will also be available by 21st October, 2018’ read the official note by NTA.
Qualifying JEE Main 2019 will open the gateways to NITs, IITs, IIITs, and other CFTIs across the country for Undergraduate programmes like Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech), Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Architecture (B. Arch).
Candidates must note that it is optional for candidates to appear for JEE Main I and/or JEE Main II, as if a candidate chooses to appear for both the exams then the best score will be considered during admission process.
Qualifying JEE Main 2019 will open the gateways to NITs, IITs, IIITs, and other CFTIs across the country for Undergraduate programmes like Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech), Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Architecture (B. Arch).
