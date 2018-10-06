English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JEE Main 2019 Exam Dates & Shift Released; Paper 2 to be Held on 8th January 2019 in Two Shifts
Candidates who have successfully enrolled for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2019 can follow the instructions below and check their exact JEE Main (I) 2019 Exam Date and Shift time now.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
JEE Main 2019 Exam Dates and Shift timings have been released by the National Testing Agency on its official website – nta.ac.in. NTA is scheduled to organize the JEE Main (I) January 2019 examination from 6th to 20th January 2019.
Candidates who have successfully enrolled for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2019 can follow the instructions below and check their exact JEE Main (I) 2019 Exam Date and Shift time now:
How to check JEE Main 2019 Exam Dates and Shift Timings?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://jeemain.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on the Know Your Date and Shift tab from the right sidebar
Step 3 – Enter your Application Number and Captcha code
Step 4 – Download the Exam date and time allotted to you
Direct Link - https://nta.ac.in/SearchAllottedCenter
Candidates must note that NTA will organize JEE Main I 2019 Paper 1 between 6th January 2018 and 20th January 2019; however Paper 2 will be held only on 8th January 2018 in two shifts. ‘Paper-2 of JEE (Main) January 2019 shall be held on 8th January, 2019 in two shifts’ read a note on the official login page.
Aspiring JEE candidates can check the JEE Main Exam 2019 Preparation Tips below to prepare ahead and ace the exam that opens the gateways of NITs, IITs, IIITs, and other CFTIs across the country for Undergraduate programmes like Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech), Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Architecture (B. Arch):
https://www.news18.com/news/india/jee-mains-1-exam-2019-preparation-tips-for-aspiring-students-1872929.html
