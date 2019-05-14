Take the pledge to vote

JEE Main 2019 Paper 2 Answer Key Released at jeemain.nic.in

The online JEE Main Paper 2 Answer Key 2109 is available for download at the National Testing Agency’s official website at jeemain.nic.in.

Trending Desk

May 14, 2019, 3:17 PM IST
JEE Main 2019 Paper 2 Answer Key Released at jeemain.nic.in
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
JEE Main Paper 2 Answer Key 2019 | The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the JEE Main Paper 2 Answer Key 2019 today May 14. The online JEE Main Paper 2 Answer Key 2109 is available for download at the National Testing Agency’s official website jeemain.nic.in. The JEE Main 2019 Paper 2 Answer Key is released for B.tech Architecture and B.tech Planning courses. The JEE Main Paper 2 Answer Key 2019 can be downloaded in PDF format also.

Steps to download JEE Main Paper 2 Answer Key 2019

1. Log on to the official website jeemain.nic.in
2. Click on 'JEE Main Paper 2 Answer Key 2019' tab
3. Provide the required details
4. Click on submit button
5. The JEE Main Paper 2 Answer Key 2019 will be displayed for download.

Cross check your marked answers with the answers given in the official JEE Main Paper 2 Answer Key and estimate your scores. The JEE Main entrance exam was held in April 7 and nearly around 1.64 lakh candidates appeared in the exam. Recently, for the current year, the JEE Advanced Registration was extended for 10 days for Odisha students due to Cyclone Fani. The JEE Advanced paper is scheduled for May 27.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

