JEE Main 2019 Registration begins 1 Sept 2018, Exam in Jan/Apr ‘19, Check Schedule Here

JEE Main 2019 Registration is scheduled to begin next week by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in its maiden takeover for organizing the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains, from next year. NTA has released a complete schedule of JEE Main 2019, as per which, the national level engineering and architecture entrance exam will be conducted twice next year viz JEE Main I in January 2019 and JEE Main II in April 2019 in fully online mode.The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main I 2019 will be held in multiple sessions over a period of two weeks from 6th to 20th January 2019. The admit cards for the same will be released on 17th December 2018 and result will be announced on 31st January 2019.The registration for the JEE Main I 2019 (January) exam is scheduled to begin next week from 1st of September 2018 and applications will be accepted till end of the month, 30th September 2018.While the registration for JEE Main II 2019 (April) exam is scheduled from 8th February to 7th March 2019. The exam will be organized from 6th to 20th April 2019. Admit cards for JEE Main II 2019 will be released on 18th March 2019 and the result will be out on 30th April 2019.Candidates will be allowed to appear for both exams viz JEE Main I and JEE Main II, and the best score out of the two will be considered to arrive at the merit list for candidates seeking admissions in IITs/NITs/IIITs and other such CFTIs in the country.Aspiring candidates can check the official notification here: