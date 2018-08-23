English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
JEE Main 2019 Registration begins 1 Sept 2018, Exam in Jan/Apr ‘19, Check Schedule Here
The registration for the JEE Main I 2019 (January) exam is scheduled to begin next week from 1st of September 2018 and applications will be accepted till end of the month, 30th September 2018.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
Loading...
JEE Main 2019 Registration is scheduled to begin next week by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in its maiden takeover for organizing the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains, from next year. NTA has released a complete schedule of JEE Main 2019, as per which, the national level engineering and architecture entrance exam will be conducted twice next year viz JEE Main I in January 2019 and JEE Main II in April 2019 in fully online mode.
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main I 2019 will be held in multiple sessions over a period of two weeks from 6th to 20th January 2019. The admit cards for the same will be released on 17th December 2018 and result will be announced on 31st January 2019.
The registration for the JEE Main I 2019 (January) exam is scheduled to begin next week from 1st of September 2018 and applications will be accepted till end of the month, 30th September 2018.
While the registration for JEE Main II 2019 (April) exam is scheduled from 8th February to 7th March 2019. The exam will be organized from 6th to 20th April 2019. Admit cards for JEE Main II 2019 will be released on 18th March 2019 and the result will be out on 30th April 2019.
Candidates will be allowed to appear for both exams viz JEE Main I and JEE Main II, and the best score out of the two will be considered to arrive at the merit list for candidates seeking admissions in IITs/NITs/IIITs and other such CFTIs in the country.
Aspiring candidates can check the official notification here:
https://nta.ac.in/Download/nta-exam-press-release.pdf
Also Watch
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main I 2019 will be held in multiple sessions over a period of two weeks from 6th to 20th January 2019. The admit cards for the same will be released on 17th December 2018 and result will be announced on 31st January 2019.
The registration for the JEE Main I 2019 (January) exam is scheduled to begin next week from 1st of September 2018 and applications will be accepted till end of the month, 30th September 2018.
While the registration for JEE Main II 2019 (April) exam is scheduled from 8th February to 7th March 2019. The exam will be organized from 6th to 20th April 2019. Admit cards for JEE Main II 2019 will be released on 18th March 2019 and the result will be out on 30th April 2019.
Candidates will be allowed to appear for both exams viz JEE Main I and JEE Main II, and the best score out of the two will be considered to arrive at the merit list for candidates seeking admissions in IITs/NITs/IIITs and other such CFTIs in the country.
Aspiring candidates can check the official notification here:
https://nta.ac.in/Download/nta-exam-press-release.pdf
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Watch: A Different Eid in Lucknow
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Watch: A Different Eid in Lucknow
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Prateik Babbar Blames Drug Addiction For His Slow Career, Takes Full Responsibility For His Actions
- Jose Mourinho Needs Positive Reaction from Man United Against Spurs
- Thierry Henry Linked With Bordeaux Post After Gus Poyet Suspension
- Your Favorite Historical Artefacts Are Now Memes, As Museums Celebrate National #MusMeme Day
- Teens Spending More Time on Social Media, Less Time Reading Finds
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...