1-min read

JEE Main 2019 Registration Begins at jeemain.nic.in, Download Information Bulletin and Register Before 30th Sept 2018

Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 30th September 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 1, 2018, 9:51 AM IST
JEE Main 2019 Registration has begun on the official website of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main - jeemain.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to organize the JEE Main I 2019 from 6th to 20th January 2019, next year, for candidates seeking admissions to Undergraduate programmes in the NITs, IITs, IIITs, and other CFTIs across the country.

How to apply for JEE Main 2019?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://jeemain.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Fill Application Form’
Step 3 – Register yourself first by clicking on Apply for JEE (Main) – 2019
Step 4 – Login to your profile to upload images, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://jeemain.nic.in/jeemainapp/root/loginpage.aspx

From this year onwards, the National Testing Agency will organize JEE Main Exam twice a year viz Main I in January and Main II in April. It is not compulsory for candidates to appear for both the exams, however, the best score will be considered during the admission process for candidates who will appear for both.

Interested candidates can download the detailed Information Bulletin to know the eligibility criteria and other important details about the NTA JEE Main 2019 at the url given below:

https://jeemain.nic.in/WebInfo/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=2&iii=Y
