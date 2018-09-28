English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JEE Mains 2019: Registration Ends on Sunday, Apply Now at jeemain.nic.in
Exam fees will be accepted till October 1 (11.50 pm). JEE Main is conducted for granting admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions. This year, the exam will be held from January 6 to January 20, 2019.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Loading...
Two more days left for JEE Main registration as the application process ends on September 30, 2018. The first JEE main exam of 2019, to be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA), will be held in January. If you haven't applied till now then you can register at NTA's website nta.ac.in.
Here is the direct link for registering.
Exam fees will be accepted till October 1 (11.50 pm). JEE Main is conducted for granting admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions. This year, the exam will be held from January 6 to January 20, 2019.
Candidates must note that Aadhaar Card is not necessary for JEE Main 2019 Registration anymore.
IMPORTANT DATES:
Online registration: September 1-30th.
Release of Admit Card: December 17, 2018
Date of Exam: January 6, 2019
Result Date: January 31, 2018
Question paper will be in three languages: English, Hindi and Gujarati.
Candidates are advised to go through the Information Bulletin available on NTA’s website carefully and ensure their
eligibility to appear in the JEE (Main)-2019.
INSTRUCTIONS FOR FILLING ONLINE APPLICATION FORM :
Read the “Instructions and Procedure for Online Submission of Application Form of JEE (Main) 2019”.
Download Information Bulletin and Replica of Application Form. Read these carefully to ensure your eligibility and acquaint with the requirements for submission of Online Application Form.
Follow 4 Steps to Apply Online:
Step-1: Fill in the online Application Form and Note down the system generated Application Number
Step-2: Upload scanned images of Candidate’s Photograph (between 10 kb–200 kb) and Candidate’s Signature (between 4kb – 30 kb) in JPG/JPEG format.
Step-3: Make payment of fee using SBI_MOPS and keep proof of fee paid.
Step-4: Print at least four print out of Confirmation Page after successful remittance of fee
All the 4 Steps can be done together and separately also.
Here is the direct link for registering.
Exam fees will be accepted till October 1 (11.50 pm). JEE Main is conducted for granting admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions. This year, the exam will be held from January 6 to January 20, 2019.
Candidates must note that Aadhaar Card is not necessary for JEE Main 2019 Registration anymore.
IMPORTANT DATES:
Online registration: September 1-30th.
Release of Admit Card: December 17, 2018
Date of Exam: January 6, 2019
Result Date: January 31, 2018
Question paper will be in three languages: English, Hindi and Gujarati.
Candidates are advised to go through the Information Bulletin available on NTA’s website carefully and ensure their
eligibility to appear in the JEE (Main)-2019.
INSTRUCTIONS FOR FILLING ONLINE APPLICATION FORM :
Read the “Instructions and Procedure for Online Submission of Application Form of JEE (Main) 2019”.
Download Information Bulletin and Replica of Application Form. Read these carefully to ensure your eligibility and acquaint with the requirements for submission of Online Application Form.
Follow 4 Steps to Apply Online:
Step-1: Fill in the online Application Form and Note down the system generated Application Number
Step-2: Upload scanned images of Candidate’s Photograph (between 10 kb–200 kb) and Candidate’s Signature (between 4kb – 30 kb) in JPG/JPEG format.
Step-3: Make payment of fee using SBI_MOPS and keep proof of fee paid.
Step-4: Print at least four print out of Confirmation Page after successful remittance of fee
All the 4 Steps can be done together and separately also.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Photographers Are Impressed With The Apple iPhone XS Camera; Your Move, Google Pixel
- Pataakha Movie Review: Vishal Bhardwaj Film's Power Rings on So Many Levels
- 'Good Touch, Bad Touch': Tamil Actor Sivakartikeyan Teaches Sex Education to Students in New Short Film
- Renault Lodgy Gets Zero Star in Global NCAP Crash Test Safety Rating, Company Issues Clarification
- First Hand Account of What Happened Between Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar on Film Set
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...