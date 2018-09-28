JEE Mains 2019: Registration Ends on Sunday, Apply Now at jeemain.nic.in

Two more days left for JEE Main registration as the application process ends on September 30, 2018. The first JEE main exam of 2019, to be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA), will be held in January. If you haven't applied till now then you can register at NTA's website nta.ac.in.Exam fees will be accepted till October 1 (11.50 pm). JEE Main is conducted for granting admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions. This year, the exam will be held from January 6 to January 20, 2019.Candidates must note that Aadhaar Card is not necessary for JEE Main 2019 Registration anymore.Online registration: September 1-30th.Release of Admit Card: December 17, 2018Date of Exam: January 6, 2019Result Date: January 31, 2018Question paper will be in three languages: English, Hindi and Gujarati.Candidates are advised to go through the Information Bulletin available on NTA’s website carefully and ensure theireligibility to appear in the JEE (Main)-2019.Read the “Instructions and Procedure for Online Submission of Application Form of JEE (Main) 2019”.Download Information Bulletin and Replica of Application Form. Read these carefully to ensure your eligibility and acquaint with the requirements for submission of Online Application Form.Follow 4 Steps to Apply Online:Step-1: Fill in the online Application Form and Note down the system generated Application NumberStep-2: Upload scanned images of Candidate’s Photograph (between 10 kb–200 kb) and Candidate’s Signature (between 4kb – 30 kb) in JPG/JPEG format.Step-3: Make payment of fee using SBI_MOPS and keep proof of fee paid.Step-4: Print at least four print out of Confirmation Page after successful remittance of feeAll the 4 Steps can be done together and separately also.