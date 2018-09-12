English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JEE Main 2019, UGC NET 2018: Aadhaar Not Mandatory for Registration clears NTA
This notification comes in the wake of various queries posed to NTA regarding Aadhaar Number mandatory for UGC-NET December 2018 registration.
JEE Main 2019 and UGC NET December 2018 registration began earlier this month and the organizing body National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a public notice clarifying that Aadhaar card number is not a mandatory field in the application forms which means that candidates who do not possess a valid Aadhaar UID can register successfully by furnishing any other government issued valid identification proof like bank account number, passport details, ration card number, driving license, voter’s ID, etc.
‘It is hereby clarified that while filling in online application form and as per the ‘Replica of Application Form’ given in Annexure VIII (UGC-NET Bulletin December 2018) in the drop down box regarding ‘identification type’ and as also given on page 11, the Aadhaar number is only one of the types of identification and is not mandatory’ states the official notice by the National Testing Agency.
JEE Mains and UGC NET aspirants can check the public notice at the below mentioned url:
https://www.nta.ac.in/Download/Public_Notice_Aadhaar.pdf
