JEE Main 2020 Application Form Correction Ends Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Candidates, who wish to make the required corrections on their JEE (Main) 2020 application form, should visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Updated:March 16, 2020, 10:55 AM IST
JEE Main 2020 Application Form Correction Ends Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in
The facility of making changes to the application form of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 will be closing down on March 16 (Monday). The National Testing Agency (NTA) had started the provision of making corrections to the JEE (Main) application form from March 13, 2020 (Friday).

Candidates, who wish to make the required corrections on their JEE (Main) 2020 application form, should visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The provision would be available for the candidates till 11.50 pm today (March 16).

How to make corrections to JEE Main 2020 application form

STEP 1: Go to the official website of NTA JEE

STEP 2: Select the option of ‘Application Form Correction for JEE (Main) April 2020 from the homepage

STEP 3: A new page appears with two sections. Link

One specifies how a new candidate can register for JEE (Main). The other section is for signing in of already registered candidates.

STEP 4: Candidates can make corrections by writing in their application number, password and security pin.

STEP 5: Select ‘sign in’ option.

STEP 6: Make the changes. (The choice of cities cannot be changed).

The NTA will conduct the JEE (Main) April 2020 on April 5, 7, 9 and 11. Admit cards for the same will be released soon on NTA JEE official site. An additional fee has to be paid for changing some information, also only those candidates who have paid the fees and registered for the exam, can make the changes.

