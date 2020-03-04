English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

JEE Main 2020: Application Process to End on March 6, 2020, Apply At jeemain.nta.nic.in

Image for representation. (PTI Photo)

Image for representation. (PTI Photo)

The JEE Main exam this year are going to be conducted on April 5, 7, 9 and 11, 2020.

Share this:

Students, who are willing to sit for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 exam, should hurry up and register themselves as the National Testing Agency (NTA) will close down the JEE Main 2020 registration on March 6, 2020 (Friday).

Candidates, who wish to appear for the NTA JEE Main 2020 April exam and still have not applied, can register for the JEE Main exam by visiting the official site (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/webinfo/public/home.aspx).

The JEE Main exam this year are going to be conducted on April 5, 7, 9 and 11, 2020. The registration process for JEE Main 2020 began on February 7, 2020.

JEE Main 2020 exam: Eligibility Criteria

1. Those, who have passed or appearing 10+2

2. Those, who wish to get a degree in B Tech / BE or B Arch / B Plan

What after JEE Main 2020 April Examination

1. Candidates, who qualify the JEE Main 2020 exam will be called for JoSAA counseling

2. Candidates can then get seats in NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs

3. The top 2.5 lakh JEE Main qualifying candidates become eligible for the JEE Advanced exam

JEE Main 2020 exam: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official site of NTA JEE (Main) 2020

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the link that says “Application form for JEE (Main) April -2020”

Step 3: Signup and create an account

Step 4: Login using your credentials and fill the form for registration

Step 5: Upload the documents asked

Step 6: Pay the application fee (last date to pay this fee is March 7, 2020)

Step 7: Click on submit

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story