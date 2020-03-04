JEE Main 2020: Application Process to End on March 6, 2020, Apply At jeemain.nta.nic.in

Students, who are willing to sit for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 exam, should hurry up and register themselves as the National Testing Agency (NTA) will close down the JEE Main 2020 registration on March 6, 2020 (Friday).

Candidates, who wish to appear for the NTA JEE Main 2020 April exam and still have not applied, can register for the JEE Main exam by visiting the official site (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/webinfo/public/home.aspx).

The JEE Main exam this year are going to be conducted on April 5, 7, 9 and 11, 2020. The registration process for JEE Main 2020 began on February 7, 2020.

JEE Main 2020 exam: Eligibility Criteria

1. Those, who have passed or appearing 10+2



2. Those, who wish to get a degree in B Tech / BE or B Arch / B Plan

What after JEE Main 2020 April Examination

1. Candidates, who qualify the JEE Main 2020 exam will be called for JoSAA counseling



2. Candidates can then get seats in NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs



3. The top 2.5 lakh JEE Main qualifying candidates become eligible for the JEE Advanced exam

JEE Main 2020 exam: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official site of NTA JEE (Main) 2020



Step 2: On the homepage, search for the link that says “Application form for JEE (Main) April -2020”



Step 3: Signup and create an account



Step 4: Login using your credentials and fill the form for registration



Step 5: Upload the documents asked



Step 6: Pay the application fee (last date to pay this fee is March 7, 2020)



Step 7: Click on submit

