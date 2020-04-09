JEE (Main) 2020: Candidates Can Change Exam Centre Due to Covid-19 Situation, Says NTA

New Delhi: Human Resource Development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on Thursday that in view of the inconvenience caused by Covid-19, the students appearing for JEE (Main) this year can make corrections in the application forms to include the choice of cities for centers.

“JEE (MAIN) 2020 applicants, in the view of current #COVID19 situation, I have advised @DG_NTA to further expand the scope of making corrections in application forms allowing students to include the choice of cities for centres,” he posted on Twitter.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), an autonomous and self-sustained testing organisation that conducts entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions, including JEE (Main), issued a statement signed by the director General Dr Vineet Joshi.

The statement was in continuation of public notice dated April 1 issued by the National Testing Agency regarding correction facility in the online application form for JEE Main 2020, and it further notified “in view of the hardships faced by the aspirants of JEE Main 2020 due to Covid-19 epidemic, the NTA has further expanded the scope of making corrections in the application forms to now also include the choice of the cities for center”.

The NTA will make efforts to allot city of examination to the candidates in order of the choices now opted by them in their application form, subject to the availability of capacity in the desired city. “However due to administrative reasons a different city maybe allotted and the decision of the NTA regarding the allotment of center shall be final,” said the statement.

The facility for correction in the particulars including choices of cities for center in the online application form is operational now on the website and will be available till April 14.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube