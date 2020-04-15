Take the pledge to vote

JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020 Application Correction Window Date Extended Till May 3 At jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaneet.nic.in

The correction window will be open till 5:00 pm on May 3. Candidates can make the fee payment till 11:50 pm on the same date.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 15, 2020, 11:16 AM IST
JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020 Application Correction Window Date Extended Till May 3 At jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaneet.nic.in
Representative image.

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the date of application correction for JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 to May 3.

Candidates who are preparing for the upcoming examinations, are advised to visit the official websites of JEE(Joint Entrance Examination) Main jeemain.nta.nic.in – and NEET UG – ntaneet.nic.in.

Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Cabinet Minister for Human Resource Development, Government of India, took to Twitter to share the news.

“In view of many requests received from aspirants & parents of candidates of NEET(UG)-2020 and JEE(MAIN)-2020, I have advised @DG_NTA to further extend the date of making corrections in the Application Form including choice of cities for centres to 3rd May 2020,” he wrote.

The official notification reads, “The NTA will make efforts to allot city of examination to the candidates in order of choices now opted by them in their application form. However, due to administrative reasons, a different city may be allotted and the decision of NTA regarding allotment of the Centre shall be final”.

The correction window will be open till 5:00 pm on May 3. Candidates can make the fee payment till 11:50 pm on the same date.

