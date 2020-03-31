JEE Main 2020 Postponed to May Last Week, Admit Card to be Released After April 15 on jeemain.nta.nic.in

NTA JEE (Main) 2020 | The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to postpone the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 amid lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

In an official circular dated March 31, the NTA said the JEE Main April 2020 examination, which was scheduled to be held on April 5, 7, 8, and 11, has now been pushed off to the last week of May 2020. The exam conducting authority will announce the exact dates on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The exam conducting authority has also announced that it will issue the NTA JEE Main 2020 admit card after April 15, depending upon the situation. To keep track of the regular updates, all candidates are requested to check the official website. The official updates can also be checked on the website nta.ac.in.

For any clarification, candidates can call on the numbers 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953, 8882356803.

The official notification for JEE (Main) 2020 can be read on the direct link here.

The NTA has also extended the application dates of various entrance examinations, including NET, IGNOU Ph.D, JNUEE, NCHM JEE and AIAPGET.

