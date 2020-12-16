JEE Main 2021 Date Announcement LIVE Updates: Ramesh Pokhriyal to Declare Exam Schedule Shortly

JEE Main 2021 Date Announcement LIVE Updates: Dates for JEE Main 2021 will be announced around 6pm today on education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal's official Twitter handle. "Thank you all for sharing your constructive suggestions regarding JEE (Main) exams. We have got your suggestions examined. I will be announcing the schedule, number of times the exam will be held at 6 PM today. Stay tuned," Pokhriyal said in a video message.
The minister had gone live on December 10 and discussed upcoming board exams and competitive exams, following which a review meeting was held to deliberate on the suggestions. He had said that the education ministry is "positively" reviewing the possibility of conducting JEE Main in multiple sessions. He further said that this year, NEET had been postponed twice and then conducted successfully. He added that while NEET is always conducted offline, the ministry is thinking of arranging online NEET exams. If students wanted the same, it would be taken under consideration, he said.
When JEE Main 2021 Exams to be Held ? | JEE Main will be conducted in multiple shifts, over three to four times — February, March, April and May. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will announce the JEE Main 2021 exam dates shortly.
Dec 16, 2020 17:47 (IST)
No Upper Age Limit | Those who has cleared class 12 exam in 2019, 2018 and 2020 can apply for JEE Main exam. Even those who are awaiting their result can also apply. There is no upper age limit.
Dec 16, 2020 17:40 (IST)
JEE Main 2021 | Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had on December 10 said that there is no plan to cancel the Medical entrance test -- NEET 2021, and his is considering holding multiple sessions of JEE Main.
Dec 16, 2020 17:33 (IST)
New Pattern for JEE Main 2021 Exam | JEE Main 2021 will have a new paper pattern. All candidates appearing will have to attempt 75 questions out of 90, or 25 out of questions 30 in each section of chemistry, physics and mathematics. Students did not have a choice of questions until this year.
Dec 16, 2020 17:18 (IST)
JEE Main 2021 Exams to be Conducted in More Regional Languages | Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had earlier informed that the JEE Main 2021 entrance exam will be held in more regional languages. Apart from English, it is likely to be held in Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.
Dec 16, 2020 17:15 (IST)
JEE Main 2021 Dates at 6pm | In a video message posted on Twitter, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ informed about announcing the JEE Main 2021 dates. "Thank you all for sharing your constructive suggestions regarding JEE (Main) exams. We have got your suggestions examined. I will be announcing the schedule, number of times the exam will be held at 6 PM today. Stay tuned," he said.
NTA Withdraws Notification | The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released a notification mentioning JEE Main 2021 dates, a new exam pattern among other information, which was later withdrawn by the agency today.
Dec 16, 2020 17:10 (IST)
JEE Main 2021 Dates to Announced Today | Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will announce the JEE Main 2021 dates at 6 pm on his official Twitter account. In a video message posted on Twitter earlier in the day, the minister said that he will also inform about the number of attempts for the Engineering entrance test.
File photo of Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.
Pokhriyal had earlier said that the entrance exam will be conducted in more regional languages. Apart from English, it is likely that the exam will be held in Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.
The minister is also expected to discuss with students, teachers and parents the issues related to 2021 board exams on December 17. It is expected that most of the state boards would be finalising their decisions on the board exam 2021 dates once CBSE makes a final call.
The CBSE board usually releases annual board exam date sheets by November or December, but this year, the board exam schedule has not been released as of now. Pokhriyal assured students that the CBSE Board exam schedules 2021 will be released much before the commencement of exams so that students get ample time to prepare. CBSE practical examinations will be conducted at students' respective schools following the Covid-19 guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), a report by leading national daily said. CBSE 10th and 12th students can visit the official website - cbse.nic.in - to check the revised syllabus for the board exams.