JEE Main 2021 Date Announcement LIVE Updates: Ramesh Pokhriyal to Declare Exam Schedule Shortly

Pokhriyal had earlier said that the entrance exam will be conducted in more regional languages. Apart from English, it is likely that the exam will be held in Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.



The minister is also expected to discuss with students, teachers and parents the issues related to 2021 board exams on December 17. It is expected that most of the state boards would be finalising their decisions on the board exam 2021 dates once CBSE makes a final call.



The CBSE board usually releases annual board exam date sheets by November or December, but this year, the board exam schedule has not been released as of now. Pokhriyal assured students that the CBSE Board exam schedules 2021 will be released much before the commencement of exams so that students get ample time to prepare. CBSE practical examinations will be conducted at students' respective schools following the Covid-19 guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), a report by leading national daily said. CBSE 10th and 12th students can visit the official website - cbse.nic.in - to check the revised syllabus for the board exams.