JEE Main 2021: Education Min Ramesh Pokhriyal Announces Dates, Pattern of Exam; Read Details Here

JEE Main 2021 Dates | Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Wednesday announced that JEE Main 2021 exams will be held four times in a year. The exams will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in the months of February, March, April and May 2021. In the first phase, the JEE Main 2021 exams will be conducted between February 23 to February 26, 2021. The decision was taken in order to allow students across the country to choose the suitable schedule as per their convenience.

The minister further said that the multiple exam dates will ensure that students can improve their JEE Main scores. It will also help the candidates for JEE Mains to avoid any date clash with their board exams 2021 as they can appear for another exam as per their convenience.

As per new exam pattern, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will calculate best marks to calculate for JEE Main ranking. Even if a student makes all four attempts, the NTA will calculate his/her best marks out of the four exams.

During a live interaction with students, parents and teachers through his official Twitter handle, the Education Minister also provided details about the pattern of examination and other important information regarding the entrance exam for admission into engineering colleges.

“We have examined your suggestions regarding JEE (Mains) and on the basis of the same, I am announcing the schedule of the exam,” tweeted Pokhriyal.

We have examined your suggestions regarding JEE (Mains) and on the basis of the same, I am announcing the schedule of the exam. @SanjayDhotreMP @EduMinOfIndia @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive @mygovindia https://t.co/yKUwnQRXlw — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 16, 2020

According to the minister, there would be optional questions in all three sections including Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. A student can choose to attempt 75 questions out of the total 90. Each section will have 30 questions out of which a student will have to attempt any 25. There will be no negative marking for incorrect responses.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier released a notification stating information regarding the JEE Main Exams which was later withdrawn from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Last week, the minister held another interactive session with students, parents and teachers to address their concerns regarding the JEE exams. He answered the queries and took down the requests and suggestions offered during the session and said he would deliberate on them before making a final decision.

JEE Main Exam 2021 will be conducted in 13 languages which are English, Hindi, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Kannada, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Malayalam, Punjabi and Urdu.