JEE Main 2021 March application deadline extended: Check exam dates, how to apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 application deadline for the March session till tomorrow – March 10. Those who have not completed the JEE Main registration yet must apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Earlier, the last date to apply for JEE Main was March 6.

This year, JEE Main examination is being conducted in four sessions. The first session of exam has already been concluded in February result of which was declared on March 8. The second session of the examination will be held from March 15 to 18. Candidates can appear for as many attempts as they want and the highest makrs among these attempts will be counted to release rank list.The third session will be held in April.

How to apply for JEE Main 2021 March session:

Step 1. Visit NTA’s JEE Main official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the link which reads ‘Apply for JEE Main 2021’ under the ‘News & Events’ section.

Step 3. Next, go for new registration and key in the required details to register yourself.

Step 4. Save the user id and password and proceed to complete the application form.

Step 5. Pay the JEE main 2021 application fee and download the confirmation page

JEE Main 2021 application fee is Rs 650 for male candidates and Rs 325 for female candidates. Aspirants can also fill the JEE main 2021 application form directly from here

NTA will release the JEE Main 2021 admit card only for successful applicants who will pay the application fee within the stipulated date and time. One must fill the form at the earliest. Visit the official website for more updates.