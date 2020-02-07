JEE Main April 2020: Online Registration Process Opens at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The online registration process for JEE Main April 2020 examination has started on Friday. Candidates, who want to appear for JEE Main April 2020 exam, will have to visit the official website of the exam - jeemain.nta.nic.in – to register. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is the body, which conducts JEE Main 2020 examination.

NTA has been conducting JEE Main exams twice a year, instead of just once, since 2019. NTA held the first JEE Main examination in January, in which around nine aspirants got 100 percentile.

The registration for JEE Main April 2020 exam will close on March 7. Candidates will get to download JEE Main admit cards from March 16. JEE Main (II) exam is scheduled to be held between April 3 and April 9 and the results will declared by the end of the month.

NTA conducts JEE Main exam for candidates to get eligible for JEE Advanced exam, which is held for getting admission to various Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs). On the basis of JEE Mains ranks, candidates get into various National Institute of Technologies (NITs) and other engineering colleges.

Students, who took the test in January, can also appear for JEE Main April 2020 exam. The rank of candidates, who take the test twice, is decided on the basis of the better of the two scores.

As per reports, more than 8.6 lakh aspirants appeared for JEE Main January 2020 examination.

How to apply for JEE Main April 2020 exam

· Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

· Then, you will have to click on the JEE Main April 2020 Registration link.

· Enter the details like name, parent’s name, address, email id, educational qualifications among others.

· You will be required to upload your photograph and signature in the prescribed size and format.

· One will then have to make online payment and note down the reference number.

· Click on the submit button after carefully going through your application.

· Don’t forget to take print out of filled JEE Main application form for future reference.

