Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

JEE Main 2020 Exam Results Declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Nine Students Score Perfect 100

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday, January 17, declared JEE Main 2020 Result online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

News18.com

Updated:January 18, 2020, 8:59 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
JEE Main 2020 Exam Results Declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Nine Students Score Perfect 100
Representative image.

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday declared JEE Main 2020 Result online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Nine students scored a perfect 100 in the JEE Main examination results declared on Friday night, the HRD Ministry said.

Of the nine who got a perfect 100 score in the examination held in January this year also include Delhi boy Nishant Agarwal. The others are - one each from Gujarat and Haryana, two each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana, the ministry said.

The candidates who appeared for the JEE Main 2020 examination can also check their result via this direct link.

Steps to check JEE Main 2020 Result:

Step 1: Open the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on view result/score card

Step 3: Fill in your details, which include your application number, date of birth, security pin.

Step 4: Click on Submit

A total of 8.69 lakh students, including 6.04 lakh male and 2.64 lakh female and three transgenders, had appeared for the exam conducted in six shifts from January 7-9, a senior official said.

While JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, JEE-Advanced is for the ones seeking admission to IITs. It is mandatory to clear JEE-Mains to be eligible to appear for JEE-Advanced.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram