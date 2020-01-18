New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday declared JEE Main 2020 Result online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Nine students scored a perfect 100 in the JEE Main examination results declared on Friday night, the HRD Ministry said.

Of the nine who got a perfect 100 score in the examination held in January this year also include Delhi boy Nishant Agarwal. The others are - one each from Gujarat and Haryana, two each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana, the ministry said.

The candidates who appeared for the JEE Main 2020 examination can also check their result via this direct link.

Steps to check JEE Main 2020 Result:

Step 1: Open the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on view result/score card

Step 3: Fill in your details, which include your application number, date of birth, security pin.

Step 4: Click on Submit

A total of 8.69 lakh students, including 6.04 lakh male and 2.64 lakh female and three transgenders, had appeared for the exam conducted in six shifts from January 7-9, a senior official said.

While JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, JEE-Advanced is for the ones seeking admission to IITs. It is mandatory to clear JEE-Mains to be eligible to appear for JEE-Advanced.

