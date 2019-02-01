LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2019 Declared Today; Check Link Here

The results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main paper 2 has been declared by National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website, jeemain.nic.in.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2019, 2:42 PM IST
JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2019 Declared Today; Check Link Here
(Image: News18.com)
New Delhi: The results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main paper 2 has been declared by National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website, jeemain.nic.in. The examination was held in January 2019 and a total of 1,80,052 candidates had registered across 380 exam centres and 1,45,386 candidates appeared for the exam.

With 100 percentile score, two boys from Andhra Pradesh, Gudla Raghunandan Reddy and Gollapudi N Lakshmi Narayanan, have topped the examination.

The nation-wide rank of the candidates will be released after the result for the April examination gets announced. However, candidates can apply for a second attempt and can register themselves for Paper I and Paper II from February 8 at nta.ac.in.

The candidates who have appeared for the first attempt can also sit for the second attempt and the best score out of the two would be counted. However, it is not compulsory to appear in both the attempts.

Steps to check the results of JEE Main Paper 2 2019:

1. Log on to the official website - jeemain.nic.in

2. There is a link- ‘JEE Main paper 2 result’ under important links section

3. Click on the link

4. Then the candidate would be redirected to a new page

5. The candidates will have to enter their application number, date of birth and 'captcha' given on the page in order to login


| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
