English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2019 Declared Today; Check Link Here
The results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main paper 2 has been declared by National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website, jeemain.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
New Delhi: The results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main paper 2 has been declared by National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website, jeemain.nic.in. The examination was held in January 2019 and a total of 1,80,052 candidates had registered across 380 exam centres and 1,45,386 candidates appeared for the exam.
With 100 percentile score, two boys from Andhra Pradesh, Gudla Raghunandan Reddy and Gollapudi N Lakshmi Narayanan, have topped the examination.
The nation-wide rank of the candidates will be released after the result for the April examination gets announced. However, candidates can apply for a second attempt and can register themselves for Paper I and Paper II from February 8 at nta.ac.in.
The candidates who have appeared for the first attempt can also sit for the second attempt and the best score out of the two would be counted. However, it is not compulsory to appear in both the attempts.
Steps to check the results of JEE Main Paper 2 2019:
1. Log on to the official website - jeemain.nic.in
2. There is a link- ‘JEE Main paper 2 result’ under important links section
3. Click on the link
4. Then the candidate would be redirected to a new page
5. The candidates will have to enter their application number, date of birth and 'captcha' given on the page in order to login
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
With 100 percentile score, two boys from Andhra Pradesh, Gudla Raghunandan Reddy and Gollapudi N Lakshmi Narayanan, have topped the examination.
The nation-wide rank of the candidates will be released after the result for the April examination gets announced. However, candidates can apply for a second attempt and can register themselves for Paper I and Paper II from February 8 at nta.ac.in.
The candidates who have appeared for the first attempt can also sit for the second attempt and the best score out of the two would be counted. However, it is not compulsory to appear in both the attempts.
Steps to check the results of JEE Main Paper 2 2019:
1. Log on to the official website - jeemain.nic.in
2. There is a link- ‘JEE Main paper 2 result’ under important links section
3. Click on the link
4. Then the candidate would be redirected to a new page
5. The candidates will have to enter their application number, date of birth and 'captcha' given on the page in order to login
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: President Ram Nath Kovind’s Address Ahead of Budget Session
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: President Ram Nath Kovind’s Address Ahead of Budget Session
Thursday 31 January , 2019 PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Budget 2019: Government Sets Target of 1 Lakh Digital Villages, Talks About Make in India Growth
- Captain Marvel First Screening Reaction: Guess Who Steals the Show Before 'Avengers Endgame'
- Manikarnika Co-director Krish: I'm Curious to Know Who'll Work With Kangana After This
- Apple Revoked Google's Enterprise License Temporarily, as Punishment For Distributing Internal Apps to Consumers
- Amazon Removes a Lot of Products From Shop Window, as E-commerce FDI Rules Come Into Play
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results