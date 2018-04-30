English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JEE Main Result 2018: 5 Facts About JEE Mains 2018 You Can't Miss. Results Out on cbseresults.nic.in
The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE will announce the JEE Main 2018 results of Paper I and AIR All India Ranks Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main results 2018 on its official website jeemain.nic.in. The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE will announce the scores for JEE Main 2018 results of Paper I and JEE Main 2018 Results of Paper II separately.
The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has announced the Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main results 2018 of Paper I and formerly All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE) at 6 pm today (April 30). The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE will announce the Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main 2018 results of Paper I and AIR All India Ranks JEE Main results 2018 on its official website jeemain.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination – Main (JEE Main), formerly All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE), on Monday, April 30, 2018. The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE Board Result for the Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main results 2018 of Paper I and formerly All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE) are also available on cbseresults.nic.in
Here are the key facts students should know:
* Around 10.43 lakh aspirants in 112 cities in India and abroad gave he Indian Institute of Technology-Joint Entrance Examination (Main).
* The offline exam, conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), was held in 104 cities across 1,613 centres across the country and in eight centres in as many countries abroad.
* JEE Main Results 2018 is also an eligibility test for the JEE (Advanced).
* The sixth edition of JEE (Main) 2018 offline exam was held for approximately 10,43,739 candidates registered for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes in NITs, IITs and other centrally funded technical institutes etc," the CBSE said in a release.
Steps to check Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main 2018 Paper I results:
1. Click on the website jeemain.nic.in/webinfo or results.gov.in/
2. Now, enter your JEE Main 2018 Paper I roll number and date of birth
3. Click on Submit button
4. The Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main results 2018 or JEE Main 2018 Paper I results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download the JEE Main 2018 Scorecards.
