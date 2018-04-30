JEE Main Result 2018: 5 Facts About JEE Mains 2018 You Can't Miss. Results Out on cbseresults.nic.in





* JEE Main Results 2018 is also an eligibility test for the JEE (Advanced).



* The sixth edition of JEE (Main) 2018 offline exam was held for approximately 10,43,739 candidates registered for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes in NITs, IITs and other centrally funded technical institutes etc," the CBSE said in a release.





* The examination was organised for 6,46,814 boys, 2,66,745 girls and three transgenders





Steps to check Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main 2018 Paper I results:



1. Click on the website

2. Now, enter your JEE Main 2018 Paper I roll number and date of birth



3. Click on Submit button



4. The Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main results 2018 or JEE Main 2018 Paper I results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download the JEE Main 2018 Scorecards.



1. Click on the website jeemain.nic.in/webinfo or results.gov.in/ 2. Now, enter your JEE Main 2018 Paper I roll number and date of birth3. Click on Submit button4. The Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main results 2018 or JEE Main 2018 Paper I results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download the JEE Main 2018 Scorecards.