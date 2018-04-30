English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JEE Main Result 2018: CBSE JEE Main 2018 Results, AIR Results Announced on cbseresults.nic.in
The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE announced the JEE Main 2018 results of Paper I and AIR All India Ranks Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main results 2018 on its official website jeemain.nic.in. The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE announced the scores for JEE Main 2018 results of Paper I and JEE Main 2018 Results of Paper II separately.
The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE announced the Joint Entrance Examination JEE Mains result 2018 of Paper I and formerly All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE) today (April 30). The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE announced the Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main Result 2018 of Paper I and AIR All India Ranks JEE Main results 2018 on its official website jeemain.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination – Main (JEE Main), formerly All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE), on Monday, April 30, 2018. The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE Board Result for the Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main results 2018 of Paper I and formerly All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE) will also be available on cbseresults.nic.in
The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE announced the scores for JEE Main 2018 results of Paper I and JEE Main 2018 Results of Paper II separately. The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE announced the scores for JEE Main 2018 results for JEE Main 2018 Exam Paper II on May 31.
Steps to check Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main 2018 Paper I results:
1. Click on the website jeemain.nic.in/webinfo or results.gov.in/
2. Now, enter your JEE Main 2018 Paper I roll number and date of birth
3. Click on Submit button
4. The Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main results 2018 or JEE Main 2018 Paper I results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download the JEE Main 2018 Scorecards.
This year, 2,24,000 candidates will qualify to take the JEE Advanced 2018 which will be held on Sunday, May 20.
In case a situation of tie arises, where aspirants secure equal marks, candidate's merit for admission to BE /BTech (in institutions other than IITs) will be determined by:
1. Marks obtained in Mathematics in JEE (Main). Aspirant obtaining higher marks will be given better rank.
2. Marks obtained in Physics in the JEE (Main). Aspirant obtaining higher marks will be given better rank.
3. Ratio of positive marks and negative marks. Aspirant with higher absolute value of the ratio will be given better rank.
4. Despite the above three steps, a resolution is not possible, then candidates will be given the same rank.
In 2017, the Ministry of Human Resource Development notified:
1. There'll be no weightage for the 12th class marks in calculating the ranks in the JEE (Main) examination. 2. For the candidates to qualify for the admission in the IITs/NITs/IIITs and such other CFTIs whose admissions are based on the JEE (Advanced)/JEE(Main) ranks, they should have secured at least 75% marks in the 12th class examination, or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th class examination conducted by the respective Boards. For SC/ST students the qualifying marks would be 65% in the 12th class examination.
For the academic year 2018-19, as many as 2,24,000 top candidates of JEE Main 2018 will be qualified for appearing in JEE Advanced 2018. Till 2017, only top 2,20,000 candidates of JEE Main were eligible to take JEE Advanced.
