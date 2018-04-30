GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
JEE Main Result 2018: Top 2,24,000 to Qualify for JEE Advanced. Results Out on cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE will announce the JEE Main 2018 results of Paper I and AIR All India Ranks Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main results 2018 on its official website jeemain.nic.in. The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE will announce the scores for JEE Main 2018 results of Paper I and JEE Main 2018 Results of Paper II separately.

Updated:April 30, 2018, 6:35 PM IST
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE announced the Joint Entrance Examination JEE Mains result 2018 of Paper I and formerly All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE) on April 30 by 6 pm. The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE announced the Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main 2018 results of Paper I and AIR All India Ranks JEE Main results 2018 on its official website jeemain.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in/#

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination – Main (JEE Main), formerly All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE), on Monday, April 30, 2018. The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE Board Result for the Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main results 2018 of Paper I and formerly All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE) is also be available on cbseresults.nic.in

Top 2,24,000 (more in case of tie) candidates who qualify Paper-1 of JEE Mains 2018 will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2018 to gain admissions in undergraduate courses leading to Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture streams in the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and several other CFTIs. JEE Advanced 2018 is scheduled to be held on 20th May 2018 in fully Computer Based Test mode.

