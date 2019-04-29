English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JEE Main Result 2019: NTA Releases JEE Main Result at jeemain.nic.in
JEE Advance Examination 2019 is the last step for admission to premier technological institutes in the country.
Image for Representation
The JEE Main Result 2019 has been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The National Testing Agency uploads the JEE 2019 Main Result, JEE 2019 Result on its official website jeemain.nic
The National Testing Agency, a government agency, is responsible for organizing the eligibility-cum-entrance test for engineering and technological institutes in India. The NTA National Testing Agency conducted the JEE Main Paper 1 and JEE Main Paper 2 examination for the year 2018-19 in the second week of April. Students who appeared for JEE Main examination can check their JEE Main Result 2019, JEE 2019 Result on the official website.
How to download the 2019 JEE Main result:
Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2019 Result link
Step 3: Enter your roll number, registration details and verification code
Step 4: Download your JEE Main result 2019 and take a printout of your JEE 2019 Main Result for future reference.
Along with JEE Main Result 2019, rank and merit list for JEE advance examination 2019 will also be released. JEE Advance Examination 2019 is the last step for admission to premier technological institutes in the country.
