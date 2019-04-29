Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

JEE Main Result 2019: NTA to Declare JEE Main Results By 7pm Today at jeemain.nic.in; How to Check

The National Testing Agency will upload the JEE 2019 Main Result, JEE 2019 Result on its official website jeemain.nic

Trending Desk

Updated:April 29, 2019, 6:16 PM IST
JEE Main Result 2019: NTA to Declare JEE Main Results By 7pm Today at jeemain.nic.in; How to Check
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
JEE Main Result 2019 | The JEE Main Result 2019 will be announced by 7 pm today by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The National Testing Agency will upload the JEE 2019 Main Result, JEE 2019 Result on its official website jeemain.nic .

The National Testing Agency, a government agency, is responsible for organizing the eligibility-cum entrance test for engineering and technological institutes in India. The NTA National Testing Agency conducted the JEE Main Paper 1 and JEE Main Paper 2 examination for the year 2018-19 in the second week of April. Students who appeared for JEE Main examination can check their JEE Main Result 2019, JEE 2019 Result on the official website.

How to download the 2019 JEE Main result:

Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2019 Result link

Step 3: Enter your roll number, registration details and verification code

Step 4: Download your JEE Main result 2019 and take a printout of your JEE 2019 Main Result for future reference.

Along with JEE Main Result 2019, rank and merit list for JEE advance examination 2019 will also be released. JEE Advance Examination 2019 is the last step for admission to premier technological institutes in the country.
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
