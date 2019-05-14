Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

JEE Main Result 2019 Released at jeemain.nic.in; Check Here

The 2019 JEE Main Paper II result was released at the National Testing Agency’s official website jeemain.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 14, 2019, 5:50 PM IST
Image for representation.
JEE Main Result 2019 | The National Testing Agency, also known as, NTA has released the JEE Main Paper II Final Answer Key 2019 today and now the final result for JEE Main Paper II, JEE 2019 Main Result, JEE Main 2019 Result has also been announced. The 2019 JEE Main Paper II result was released at the National Testing Agency’s official website jeemain.nic.in The NTA will be also releasing the merit and rank lists prepared on the basis of marks secured in the JEE Main 2019 Paper II result. The link for downloading the 2019 JEE Main Paper II Result and Rank will be provided soon by the NTA at its homepage.

According to NTA’s official notification, the JEE Main 2019 Paper II result is expected to be released by May 15.
The National Testing Agency may release the result by late evening today or by tomorrow. Once the JEE Main Paper II result 2019 is released, candidates will be able to check their rank and subject-wise marks.

Today, the NTA has released the official JEE Main Paper 2 Answer Key for B.techArchitecture and B.Tech Planning courses.

Candidates qualifying the JEE Main Paper 2 will have to appear for the IIT-JEE Advanced which is scheduled for May 27 and approximately 2,24,000 students will be appearing in the JEE Advanced online exam.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
