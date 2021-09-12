JEE Main Result 2021 Session 4 LIVE Updates: Score cards, Cut-off at jeemain.nta.nic.in Today

JEE Main Result 2021 Session 4 Live Updates: After a delay in the exam and last-minute postponement of the results, the Joint Engineering Entrance Exam 2021 results will be declared today, September 12. Students will be able to download their scorecards, rank lists from the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) — jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.
Those who make it to the top 2.5 lakh ranks will be allowed for the IIT entrance — JEE Advanced. The cut off to qualify for JEE Advanced is likely to rise this year. Experts believe that the cut-off could be 90 percentile or above. The competition is also expected to be higher as more students score 100 percentile in the past attenpt. In the third attempt alone, as many as 17 students had received 100 percentile.
This year, the rank calculation process has also been changed. The result will be released in the form of percentile scores. This means the raw score obtained by students will be converted into percentile scores. NTA takes the highest marks obtained by a student in a given session as 100 percentile and then the rest are marked according to them.
JEE Main Result 2021: What to check?
After getting the result, students need to cross check all the information on the scorecard including:
-- Applicant name
-- Application number and roll number
-- Parents' details
-- State of eligibility
-- Nationality
-- Category (reserved or unreserved)
-- Specification on persons with disability
-- Total NTA JEE scores
JEE Main cutoff is expected to go up this year
The cut off for the IIT entrance -- JEE Advanced is expected to be around 90 percentile or above, as per experts. In 2019, for the general category, it was about 89.5 percentile. Experts also believe that number of students qualifying will depend on the number of test-takers in the JEE main exam
JEE Advanced registrations delayed due to JEE Main 2021
The application process for the IIT entrance exam -- JEE Advanced 2021 has been delayed due to deferment in the JEE Main result. Every year, only the top 2.5 lakh students of JEE Main are allowed to write the JEE Advanced. The application forms will release tomorrow, September 13, afternoon at jeeadv.nic.in. The registration process will continue till September 19...read more
JEE Main Result 2021 Session 4 Live Updates: The registration for JEE Advanced 2021 which was scheduled to begin on September 11 has been postponed due to a delay in the result declaration of the last sessions of the JEE Mains. The registration for the IIT entrance will now commence from September 13. The delay has been due to the ongoing investigation in JEE Scam wherein at least seven have been arrested for hacking an exam centre.
