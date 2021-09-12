JEE Main Result 2021 Session 4 LIVE Updates: Score cards, Cut-off at jeemain.nta.nic.in Today

JEE Main Result 2021 Session 4 Live Updates: The registration for JEE Advanced 2021 which was scheduled to begin on September 11 has been postponed due to a delay in the result declaration of the last sessions of the JEE Mains. The registration for the IIT entrance will now commence from September 13. The delay has been due to the ongoing investigation in JEE Scam wherein at least seven have been arrested for hacking an exam centre.

