JEE Main Results 2019 Declared at jeemain.nic.in; Ranks to be Out in April After Exams

The JEE Main Result 2019 has been declared at the official website at jeemain.nic.in.

News18.com

Updated:January 19, 2019, 5:28 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
JEE Main results 2019 | The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Results 2019 ranks will be declared in April after the examinations, said union human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday. The JEE Main Results 2019 will be declared in the official website at jeemain.nic.in.

Javadekar congratulated the students who cracked the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) and the National Testing Agency for declaring the results ahead of the schedule.




The HRD Minister tweeted to announce that the JEE Main Results 2019 ranks would be declared after JEE II, scheduled to be held in April 2019. The JEE Main Examination was taken by nearly 8.75 lakh students. A total number of 9,29,198 candidates registered for Paper –I (B.E. /B. Tech.) in this examination.

In 2019, 15 candidates who took the JEE Main exam have scored 100 percentile, out of which three students are from Maharashtra. The NTA has also released state-wise toppers’ list.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
