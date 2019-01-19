English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JEE Main Results 2019 Declared at jeemain.nic.in; Ranks to be Out in April After Exams
The JEE Main Result 2019 has been declared at the official website at jeemain.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
JEE Main results 2019 | The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Results 2019 ranks will be declared in April after the examinations, said union human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday. The JEE Main Results 2019 will be declared in the official website at jeemain.nic.in.
Javadekar congratulated the students who cracked the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) and the National Testing Agency for declaring the results ahead of the schedule.
The HRD Minister tweeted to announce that the JEE Main Results 2019 ranks would be declared after JEE II, scheduled to be held in April 2019. The JEE Main Examination was taken by nearly 8.75 lakh students. A total number of 9,29,198 candidates registered for Paper –I (B.E. /B. Tech.) in this examination.
In 2019, 15 candidates who took the JEE Main exam have scored 100 percentile, out of which three students are from Maharashtra. The NTA has also released state-wise toppers’ list.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Javadekar congratulated the students who cracked the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) and the National Testing Agency for declaring the results ahead of the schedule.
.@DG_NTA declared results of the #JEE Main exam held between 8th & 12th Jan, in record time, & 12 days ahead of schedule. Made possible due to use of advanced technology and tireless team work of NTA team. I congratulate all students who did well & the entire team.@PIB_India— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 19, 2019
The HRD Minister tweeted to announce that the JEE Main Results 2019 ranks would be declared after JEE II, scheduled to be held in April 2019. The JEE Main Examination was taken by nearly 8.75 lakh students. A total number of 9,29,198 candidates registered for Paper –I (B.E. /B. Tech.) in this examination.
In 2019, 15 candidates who took the JEE Main exam have scored 100 percentile, out of which three students are from Maharashtra. The NTA has also released state-wise toppers’ list.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Women Get Respect in Other Countries, But in India People Don't Practise What They Preach: PV Sindhu
- Streaming Now: Women in focus with Stree on Hotstar, Four More Shots Please on Amazon Prime
- Frustrated Kevin De Bruyne Raring to go for Man City
- Need to Focus on Alternative Fuels: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
- Avengers Endgame: Here's Why Don Cheadle Refuses to Do Press Conference With Mark Ruffalo
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results