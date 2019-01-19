JEE Main Results 2019: Dhruv Arora from Madhya Pradesh Tops; 15 Score 100 Percentile, All Boys

.@DG_NTA declared results of the #JEE Main exam held between 8th & 12th Jan, in record time, & 12 days ahead of schedule. Made possible due to use of advanced technology and tireless team work of NTA team. I congratulate all students who did well & the entire team.@PIB_India — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 19, 2019

.@DG_NTA declared results of the #JEE Main exam held between 8th & 12th Jan, in record time, & 12 days ahead of schedule. Made possible due to use of advanced technology and tireless team work of NTA team. I congratulate all students who did well & the entire team.@PIB_India — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 19, 2019

As the JEE Main Results 2019 was announced by the National Test Agency (NTA) on Saturday at the official website of JEE at jeemain.nic.in, Dhruv Arora from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh has outscored over 8 lakh students to top the JEE Main examination.In total, 8,74,469 students appeared for the JEE Main examination, out of which, 15 have scored 100 percentile and all are boys. Raj Aryan Agrawal from Maharashtra ranked second after Arora. But, maximum toppers are from Telangana with 4 students.Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar congratulated the students who cracked the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) and the National Testing Agency for declaring the results ahead of the schedule.The HRD Minister tweeted to announce that the JEE Main Results 2019 ranks would be declared after JEE II, scheduled to be held in April 2019. The JEE Main Examination was taken by nearly 8.75 lakh students. A total number of 9,29,198 candidates registered for Paper –I (B.E. /B. Tech.) in this examination.In 2019, 15 candidates who took the JEE Main exam have scored 100 percentile, out of which three students are from Maharashtra. The NTA has also released state-wise toppers' list.