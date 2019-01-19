English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JEE Main Results 2019: Dhruv Arora from Madhya Pradesh Tops; 15 Score 100 Percentile, All Boys
In total, 8,74,469 students appeared for the JEE Main examination, out of which, 15 have scored 100 percentile and all are boys. Raj Aryan Agrawal from Maharashtra ranked second after Arora. But, maximum toppers are from Telangana with 4 students.
In the image, JEE Mains 2019 topper Dhruv Arora from Madhya Pradesh can be seen.
Loading...
As the JEE Main Results 2019 was announced by the National Test Agency (NTA) on Saturday at the official website of JEE at jeemain.nic.in, Dhruv Arora from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh has outscored over 8 lakh students to top the JEE Main examination.
In total, 8,74,469 students appeared for the JEE Main examination, out of which, 15 have scored 100 percentile and all are boys. Raj Aryan Agrawal from Maharashtra ranked second after Arora. But, maximum toppers are from Telangana with 4 students.
Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar congratulated the students who cracked the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) and the National Testing Agency for declaring the results ahead of the schedule.
The HRD Minister tweeted to announce that the JEE Main Results 2019 ranks would be declared after JEE II, scheduled to be held in April 2019. The JEE Main Examination was taken by nearly 8.75 lakh students. A total number of 9,29,198 candidates registered for Paper –I (B.E. /B. Tech.) in this examination.
In 2019, 15 candidates who took the JEE Main exam have scored 100 percentile, out of which three students are from Maharashtra. The NTA has also released state-wise toppers’ list.
The HRD Minister tweeted to announce that the JEE Main Results 2019 ranks would be declared after JEE II, scheduled to be held in April 2019. The JEE Main Examination was taken by nearly 8.75 lakh students. A total number of 9,29,198 candidates registered for Paper –I (B.E. /B. Tech.) in this examination.
In 2019, 15 candidates who took the JEE Main exam have scored 100 percentile, out of which three students are from Maharashtra. The NTA has also released state-wise toppers’ list.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
In total, 8,74,469 students appeared for the JEE Main examination, out of which, 15 have scored 100 percentile and all are boys. Raj Aryan Agrawal from Maharashtra ranked second after Arora. But, maximum toppers are from Telangana with 4 students.
Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar congratulated the students who cracked the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) and the National Testing Agency for declaring the results ahead of the schedule.
.@DG_NTA declared results of the #JEE Main exam held between 8th & 12th Jan, in record time, & 12 days ahead of schedule. Made possible due to use of advanced technology and tireless team work of NTA team. I congratulate all students who did well & the entire team.@PIB_India— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 19, 2019
The HRD Minister tweeted to announce that the JEE Main Results 2019 ranks would be declared after JEE II, scheduled to be held in April 2019. The JEE Main Examination was taken by nearly 8.75 lakh students. A total number of 9,29,198 candidates registered for Paper –I (B.E. /B. Tech.) in this examination.
In 2019, 15 candidates who took the JEE Main exam have scored 100 percentile, out of which three students are from Maharashtra. The NTA has also released state-wise toppers’ list.
.@DG_NTA declared results of the #JEE Main exam held between 8th & 12th Jan, in record time, & 12 days ahead of schedule. Made possible due to use of advanced technology and tireless team work of NTA team. I congratulate all students who did well & the entire team.@PIB_India— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 19, 2019
The HRD Minister tweeted to announce that the JEE Main Results 2019 ranks would be declared after JEE II, scheduled to be held in April 2019. The JEE Main Examination was taken by nearly 8.75 lakh students. A total number of 9,29,198 candidates registered for Paper –I (B.E. /B. Tech.) in this examination.
In 2019, 15 candidates who took the JEE Main exam have scored 100 percentile, out of which three students are from Maharashtra. The NTA has also released state-wise toppers’ list.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan Says He is Ready For a Coffee Date with Sara Ali Khan, Asks Time and Place
- Women Get Respect in Other Countries, But in India People Don't Practise What They Preach: PV Sindhu
- Streaming Now: Women in focus with Stree on Hotstar, Four More Shots Please on Amazon Prime
- Jawa Motorcycles Open 1st Dealership in Nashik, Total 11 Showrooms Across India
- Vivo Republic Day Sale: Discounts up to Rs 10,000 on Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo NEX And More on Amazon And Flipkart
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results