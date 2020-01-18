JEE Main Results 2020: Chandigarh Lad Kunwar Preet Singh Scores 99.99 Percentile

Chandigarh: Kunwar Preet Singh has topped the city in the JEE Main 2020 examinations, the results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

According to the results issued late Friday night, he scored 99.99 percentile and is among the 41 state-wise toppers.

A total of 8,69,010 students appeared in the exam.

The examination for BE/BTech was conducted by the NTA between January 7 and January 9 this year across 233 cities in India and abroad.

There were 570 examination centres across the country and abroad.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.