JEE Main Results 2020: Chandigarh Lad Kunwar Preet Singh Scores 99.99 Percentile
The JEE Main examination for BE/BTech was conducted by the NTA between January 7 and January 9 this year across 233 cities in India and abroad.
Representative image.
Chandigarh: Kunwar Preet Singh has topped the city in the JEE Main 2020 examinations, the results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
According to the results issued late Friday night, he scored 99.99 percentile and is among the 41 state-wise toppers.
A total of 8,69,010 students appeared in the exam.
The examination for BE/BTech was conducted by the NTA between January 7 and January 9 this year across 233 cities in India and abroad.
There were 570 examination centres across the country and abroad.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I-T Raid on Rashmika Mandanna's House Ends, Sleuths Collect Details
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Promo Out, Rohit Shetty Welcomes Contestants To His ‘Darr Ki University’
- Cat Fight: UK Couple Wins Rs 18 Lakh Court Case to Stop Neighbour from Feeding Pet Feline
- Reliance Jio Q3 2019-20 Results: Subscriber Base Jumps to 370 Million as of December 31, 2019
- Hockey India Contributes 25,000 US Dollars for Australian Bushfire Victims