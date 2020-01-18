JEE Main Results 2020: Delhi’s Nishant Agarwal Among 9 Toppers Who Score 100 Percentile
The other JEE Mains toppers are Jitendra Landa and Vishnu Sri Sai Shankar Thadavarthy from Andhra Pradesh, Nisrag Chadha from Haryana, Akhil Jain and Parth Dwivedi from Rajasthan and Rongala Arun Siddardha and Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy from Telangana.
Representative image.
JEE Main 2020 Toppers | Delhi’s Nishant Agarwal fared a perfect score on his first attempt in the JEE Mains examination 2020. Agarwal was among nine students who scored 100 percentile from across the country. The National Testing Agency or NTA announced the JEE Main result on their official website at jeemain.nic.in.
The 17-year-old said that while he was initially shocked, he had been preparing for it, adding, “My goal was to score full marks. I have been highly motivated by my peer group at my coaching institute. They have been an inspiration at being the best on whatever we do,” the Hindustan Times reported.
Agarwal, a student from the New Sainik Public School in Dwarka is currently studying for his upcoming CBSE class 12 board exams. His twin brother Pranav too appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination Mains and scored 99.93 percentile the report revealed.
He revealed that the two congratulated each other before going back to their studies after the results were declared.
Agarwal said that his next goal is to prepare for the JEE Advanced in May, which is conducted by the IITs under the Joint Admission Board (JAB) 20202 and is the basis of admission to IITs.
