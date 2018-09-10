JEE Mains 1 Exam 2019 Preparation Tips for Aspiring Students

JEE Mains 1 Exam 2019 will be conducted by the newly formed NTA (National Testing Agency) and will be held twice before the admissions into the next academic session 2019-20. The registration for the same began on 1st September and will continue till the 30th of September 2018 (last date for fee payment is 1st October 2018). JEE Mains-I will be conducted between 6th to 20th January 2019 across the country.The exam will comprise of Paper 1 and Paper 2 and depending upon the student’s preferences he/she may appear for paper 1 and/or paper 2; however, for candidates seeking admission in Undergraduate courses in IITs must to appear for Paper 1 (B.Tech/B.E.).Paper 1 will be a computer based test which will have questions from Physics, Chemistry and Maths and will be held in 2 shifts of 3 hours each i.e. 09:30 am to 12:30pm and 02:30 pm to 05:30pm.On the other hand, Paper 2 will be held in one sitting only and will consist of 3 parts namely – Part1-Mathematics, Part 2- Aptitude Test and Part 3 - Drawing Test. Parts 1 and 2 will be computer based while Part 3 will be a pen and paper based offline test.Paper 1 will comprise of 30 Questions each from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Every correct answer will get you 4 marks but for every wrong answer 1 mark will be deducted. The exam will have a total of 120 questions with a total of 360 marks.Here are a few tips on how to go about your preparation for the January exam along with your regular studies for Boards:Go through the vast syllabus and try to analyze and segregate the topics into 3 categories i.e. topics you know, topics you don’t know and the difficult topics.Also, there are a lot of topics that are overlapping between class 12th and the JEE exam, identifying them and studying them will help you, both for the JEE exam as well as for the boards. It is also important that you study simultaneously a concept that you know along with the one you don’t or a difficult one to wind up with your syllabus within appropriate timelines.Time table or a schedule with small daily, weekly and monthly targets which are realistic will go a long way in not only getting you into a routine but will also help you in ascertaining the time you require to complete your preparation and whether you’re lagging behind overall or are on the right track.Do not ignore or skip this part as it is the most crucial in understanding the pattern and type of questions being asked in the exam, the level of difficulty, how much you already know in each subject and how much more effort you need to put in. Time and again, JEE Toppers have cited the value of previous year papers.The adage ‘Practice makes a man perfect’ holds true even today. Once you have completed the entire syllabus go for full length mock tests to assess how well you’re prepared. In addition focus on time management during these mock tests. After giving mock tests don’t leave it at that rather analyze the questions you couldn’t attempt and the questions where you erred so as to identify your weak areas.Health here includes both the physical and mental aspect. Eat healthy, exercise daily, keep yourself hydrated and take timeout once in a while for the fun activities that you love doing. Further, meditate and don’t overstress yourself. Keep yourself motivated and don’t lose hope. Trust yourself and trust that you can do it!Once you’re done with the preparation, focus on revision as it helps in consolidation of all the knowledge and information you’ve studies so far. Given below is a subject wise revision strategy that might help you –Firstly, start by revising the most important topics for the JEE mains exam.Once that’s done, focus and revise topics that are your weak areas and concepts that you identified from mock tests or any other form of self analysis. Study the concepts that you’re not good at again and solve questions based on them.Once you’re done with the revision of the weak concepts, start with the revision of the whole syllabus of the 3 subjects wherein automatically you’ll again revise both the most important topics as well as your weak areas.To revise Physics effectively and efficiently –Study every topic from your notes quickly and solve questions covering the areas you’ve studied. In case a concept is not clear ask your teacher or watch videos on the internet and then solve questions again to test your understanding. Learn the formulae, equations and their derivation as well. Practice questions, especially during revision go for questions that have a higher difficulty level.To revise Chemistry efficiently, ensure that the concepts of organic, inorganic and physical chemistry are clear to you. In addition, practice and learn by heart the various formulae, equations and reactions. Lay special emphasis on organic chemistry due to the vast number of reactions in that section. Solve as many questions as you can with a higher difficulty level.For revision of Mathematics, make sure you comprehend and retain the various formulae under each topic. Solve questions and problems on every topic.Lastly, don’t be tough on yourself. Give it your best shot and in case you don’t get through don’t feel disheartened as the exam will be held once again before the 2019 academic session starts!Good luck!