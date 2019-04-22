JEE Mains 2019: Delay in Result Announcement, To Be Released After April 30

I The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains result which was expected to be out on April 30, is postponed for a late release. According to the officials, The JEE 2019 Mains Result for the examination held in April this year is now scheduled to release after April 30.It was expected that the exam conducting authority National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result early as it managed to release the result for JEE first edition in the record time of one week. The prospectus for JEE Mains 2019 mentioned April 30 as its official date for result announcement, the NTA’s officials have now confirmed about the delayed 2019 JEE Mains Result.However, there has been no official notification regarding the change in JEE Mains Paper 1 2019 Result declaration yet, which is mentioned to be April 30 in JEE Main Prospectus 2019. It is also expected that the Result for JEE Mains Paper 2 2019 will also be released soon, with an expected date of May 15.All the candidates who appeared for JEE Mains earlier this month can check their result on the official website, jeemain.nic.in (https://jeemain.nic.in/webinfo/Public/Home.aspx).This year, a total of 9,29,198 students registered for the JEE Mains in January, while 9,35,741 candidates registered for the April session. Therefore, a rise of 6,543 candidates has been registered for engineering courses in April.With the total duration of 3 hours, the JEE Mains Entrance Examination 2019 was conducted in two phases- Paper 1 and Paper 2 on April 7, 8, 9, 10 and 12.