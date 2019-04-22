Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

JEE Mains 2019: Delay in Result Announcement, To Be Released After April 30

However, there has been no official notification regarding the change in JEE Mains Paper 1 2019 Result declaration yet, which is mentioned to be April 30 in JEE Main Prospectus 2019.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 22, 2019, 5:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
JEE Mains 2019: Delay in Result Announcement, To Be Released After April 30
Image for representation.
Loading...
JEE Main 2019 Result I The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains result which was expected to be out on April 30, is postponed for a late release. According to the officials, The JEE 2019 Mains Result for the examination held in April this year is now scheduled to release after April 30.

It was expected that the exam conducting authority National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result early as it managed to release the result for JEE first edition in the record time of one week. The prospectus for JEE Mains 2019 mentioned April 30 as its official date for result announcement, the NTA’s officials have now confirmed about the delayed 2019 JEE Mains Result.

However, there has been no official notification regarding the change in JEE Mains Paper 1 2019 Result declaration yet, which is mentioned to be April 30 in JEE Main Prospectus 2019. It is also expected that the Result for JEE Mains Paper 2 2019 will also be released soon, with an expected date of May 15.

All the candidates who appeared for JEE Mains earlier this month can check their result on the official website, jeemain.nic.in (https://jeemain.nic.in/webinfo/Public/Home.aspx).

This year, a total of 9,29,198 students registered for the JEE Mains in January, while 9,35,741 candidates registered for the April session. Therefore, a rise of 6,543 candidates has been registered for engineering courses in April.

With the total duration of 3 hours, the JEE Mains Entrance Examination 2019 was conducted in two phases- Paper 1 and Paper 2 on April 7, 8, 9, 10 and 12.



Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram