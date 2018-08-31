GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
JEE Mains 2019 notification out at nta.ac.in, Check Details Here

As per the official notification, while the Paper-I for BE and BTech admissions will be held in two shifts via Computer Based Test (CBT) for mathematics, physics and chemistry; the Paper-2 for B.Arch and B.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 31, 2018, 1:42 PM IST
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
JEE Mains 2019 notification has been released by the National Test Agency (NTA) on its official website as well as on the official website of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main - jeemain.nic.in. The NTA is scheduled to organize the JEE Main I 2019 from 6th to 20th January 2019, next year, for candidates seeking admissions to Undergraduate programmes in the NITs, IITs, IIITs, and other CFTIs across the country. The agency will organize JEE Main II in April 2019.

Although it is not compulsory to appear for both the exams, however, the best score will be considered during the admission process for candidates who will appear for both.

As per the official notification, while the Paper-I for BE and BTech admissions will be held in two shifts via Computer Based Test (CBT) for mathematics, physics and chemistry; the Paper-2 for B.Arch and B.Planning admissions will be held in a single shift viz Part-I mathematics and Part-II Aptitude test in CBT mode and Part-III Drawing test in Pen & Paper mode.

The online application process for JEE Main I January 2019 is scheduled to commence tomorrow i.e. 1st September 2018 and will conclude on 30th September 2018. The online application fee could be submitted till 1st October 2018.

Interested candidates must keep a close tab on the official website tomorrow to download the detailed Information Bulletin to know the eligibility criteria and other important details about the NTA JEE Main 2019.

