English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JEE Mains 2019 notification out at nta.ac.in, Check Details Here
As per the official notification, while the Paper-I for BE and BTech admissions will be held in two shifts via Computer Based Test (CBT) for mathematics, physics and chemistry; the Paper-2 for B.Arch and B.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
JEE Mains 2019 notification has been released by the National Test Agency (NTA) on its official website as well as on the official website of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main - jeemain.nic.in. The NTA is scheduled to organize the JEE Main I 2019 from 6th to 20th January 2019, next year, for candidates seeking admissions to Undergraduate programmes in the NITs, IITs, IIITs, and other CFTIs across the country. The agency will organize JEE Main II in April 2019.
Although it is not compulsory to appear for both the exams, however, the best score will be considered during the admission process for candidates who will appear for both.
As per the official notification, while the Paper-I for BE and BTech admissions will be held in two shifts via Computer Based Test (CBT) for mathematics, physics and chemistry; the Paper-2 for B.Arch and B.Planning admissions will be held in a single shift viz Part-I mathematics and Part-II Aptitude test in CBT mode and Part-III Drawing test in Pen & Paper mode.
The online application process for JEE Main I January 2019 is scheduled to commence tomorrow i.e. 1st September 2018 and will conclude on 30th September 2018. The online application fee could be submitted till 1st October 2018.
Interested candidates must keep a close tab on the official website tomorrow to download the detailed Information Bulletin to know the eligibility criteria and other important details about the NTA JEE Main 2019.
Although it is not compulsory to appear for both the exams, however, the best score will be considered during the admission process for candidates who will appear for both.
As per the official notification, while the Paper-I for BE and BTech admissions will be held in two shifts via Computer Based Test (CBT) for mathematics, physics and chemistry; the Paper-2 for B.Arch and B.Planning admissions will be held in a single shift viz Part-I mathematics and Part-II Aptitude test in CBT mode and Part-III Drawing test in Pen & Paper mode.
The online application process for JEE Main I January 2019 is scheduled to commence tomorrow i.e. 1st September 2018 and will conclude on 30th September 2018. The online application fee could be submitted till 1st October 2018.
Interested candidates must keep a close tab on the official website tomorrow to download the detailed Information Bulletin to know the eligibility criteria and other important details about the NTA JEE Main 2019.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
-
Monday 27 August , 2018
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
Monday 27 August , 2018 RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Hyundai to Launch Santro Hatchback (AH2) in India on October 23 - Report
- Yao Ming in Wings as China's NBA Stars Seeking Asian Games Gold
- Naseeruddin Shah on FTII Chairman Anupam Kher: I Don’t Think He’s Been There More Than Twice
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 Review: Withstood The Test of Time, and Running Towards Perfection
- The Kapil Sharma Show To Return With New Season, Confirms Troubled Comedian
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...