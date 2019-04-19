Take the pledge to vote

JEE Mains 2019: Result for Paper 1 To Be Declared Soon, Expected on April 30

The 2019 JEE Mains Result for Paper 2 is also expected to be announced next month. The date for the announcement of JEE Mains Paper 2 2019 Result is expected to be May 15.

April 19, 2019
JEE Mains Result 2019 I The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the online result of Paper 1 for JEE Mains 2019 on 30 April this year. The 2019 JEE Mains Paper 1 Result will be announced on NTA’s official website jeemain.nic.in (https://jeemain.nic.in/webinfo/Public/Home.aspx). However, there has been no confirmation on the time for the announcement of JEE Mains Paper 1 2019 Result yet.

The 2019 JEE Mains Result for Paper 2 is also expected to be announced next month. The date for the announcement of JEE Mains Paper 2 2019 Result is expected to be May 15.

The exam conducting authority NTA has not released any notification regarding the change in JEE Mains 2019 Result declaration yet. The official date mentioned in JEE Mains prospectus is April 30.

To check their result for JEE Mains 2019, a candidate has to keep information like application number, password, and date of birth handy. The link to check the 2019 JEE Mains Results will be activated on April 29 or April 30 on NTA’s homepage.

All the candidates will get their JEE Mains 2019 Results in an online scorecard, which will have the marks obtained by the student in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, individually as well as a total score of the three subjects.

This year, JEE Mains 2019 Entrance Examination was conducted between April 7 and 20. JEE Mains Entrance Exam 2019 was computer-based, except for the drawing test for admissions to B.Tech Architecture and B.Tech Planning.

2019 JEE Mains Entrance Examination was conducted in two phases- Paper 1 and Paper 2, and the total duration of 2019 JEE Mains was 3 hours.

The cutoff list for the admission to IITs, NITs and various Government-funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) for undergraduate courses will be released after the declaration of JEE Mains 2019 Exams Results.
