JEE, NEET 2020 FAQ: Self-Undertaking Form, Fever Protocol and Other Queries of Students Answered

After the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), the Ministry of Education's NTA said engineering and medical entrance exams will now be held in September, as scheduled. The NEET (UG) is scheduled for September 13 while the JEE (Main), for admission to engineering colleges is scheduled from September 1-6. The NTA also released admit cards for NEET on Wednesday amid growing clamour for postponement of the two exams in view of increasing coronavirus cases in the country. Here's everything you need to know about the safety measures that have been issued by the NTA and the precautions you need to take.

What Safety Measures Have Been Put in Place?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made adequate arrangements for maintaining social distancing norms in the examinations centre for JEE (Mains) and NEET (UG), which are scheduled from September 1-6 and September 13, respectively. "For ensuring social distancing outside the examination hall, the entry and exit of candidates has been staggered. Adequate arrangements have also been made outside the examination centres to enable candidates to stand with adequate social distancing while waiting," said the NTA statement. Ensuring the social distancing norms in case of JEE (Main), the NTA has decided to make candidates sit in alternate seats.

There will be several queue managers and more invigilators present at examination centres this year. In the case of NEET, which is a pen and paper-based test, the number of candidates per room has been reduced from the earlier 24 to 12 now. Besides this, thermal screening of all students and functionaries would be done.

What precautions do I need to take while appearing for JEE (Main) and NEET (UG)?

It will be mandatory to wear face masks and gloves. Students will also have to carry a personal water bottle and hand sanitiser to the exam centre. The students will not be allowed to crowd and stand within the circles marked at the centre. Their entry and exit will also be staggered. Parents will not be allowed to stay after dropping the candidates at the exam centres Once inside the centre, candidates will not be permitted to leave the room/hall before the end of the examination. On completion, candidates will have to wait for instructions from the invigilator and will be allowed to move out one at a time only.

What is a Covid-19 self-declaration form & when do I have to submit it

The aspirants will have to submit a self-declaration form with a photograph, stating that they have not tested positive for the novel coronavirus and have not experienced any symptoms like fever, cough or breathing-related issues in the recent days. This undertaking will have to be presented at the examination centre. This form will have to be filled prior to the exam and must be signed in the presence of the invigilator. All candidates are also required to download and carefully read the instructions and advisory for COVID-19 given with the admit card and adhere to it. No candidate would be allowed to enter the examination centre without admit card, valid ID proof and proper frisking.

I don't have any symptoms. Do I proceed?

Candidates who are not having any symptoms of Covid-19 will be allowed to go for frisking after which they will head to the registration hall in batches of 15 girls and 15 boys in separate registration rooms. Frisking will be done through handheld metal detectors (HHMD) that will not touch the body. For those following any dress code while adhering to a religious norm or custom, the NTA has advised them to visit the centre early for thorough checking.

Will I be Allowed to Appear for the Exam if I have a fever?

At the entry point, the temperature of the students and staff would be taken. If the body temperature of a candidate is more than 99.4 degree Fahrenheit, they will be taken to another room. If the individual's temperature does not come to normal in some time, they will be permitted to take the exam in a separate room.

How do I download Admit Card for NEET-UG 2020?

To download the NEET UG Admit card, visit the official website at ntaneet.nic.in. Now, click on the Admit card link appearing on the homepage. Enter your application number, password and date of birth. Your admit card will show on the screen. Download the same and take a print out. Meanwhile, the admit card of JEE Main 2020 for April session was released on August 17, while the one for the January session, was released in December.