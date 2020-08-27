Staggered Entry to Centres, Masks and Gloves Compulsory: Rules for NEET and JEE Exams Next Month

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made adequate arrangements for maintaining social distancing norms in the examinations centre for JEE (Mains) and NEET (UG), which are scheduled from September 1-6 and September 13, respectively.

The NTA earlier had issued instructions for candidates for the JEE/NEET exams to ensure their safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

After the Supreme Court allowed the Centre to go ahead with conducting the exams, the NTA released the admit cards for JEE (Main) examination and will soon release those for NEET as well. It said that more than 99% of the candidates will get their first choice of centre cities in both these exams.

8.58 lakh and 15.97 lakh candidates have registered for JEE (Main) and NEET (UG) respectively.

The NTA on Tuesday announced that the number of examination centres has increased from 570 to 660 (in case of JEE Main) and from 2,546 to 3,843 (in case of NEET). Additionally, in case of JEE (Main) that is a computer-based test, the number of shifts has been increased from the earlier eight to 12 and the number of candidates per shift reduced from the earlier 1.32 lakh to 85,000 now.

Ensuring the social distancing norms in case of JEE (Main), the NTA has decided to make candidates sit in alternate seats. In case of NEET, which is a pen and paper-based test, the number of candidates per room has been reduced from the earlier 24 to 12 now.

"For ensuring social distancing outside the examination hall, the entry and exit of candidates has been staggered. Adequate arrangements have also been made outside the examination centres to enable candidates to stand with adequate social distancing while waiting," said the NTA statement.

Candidates have also been issued an advisory guiding them about the "Do's and Don'ts" for proper social distancing. It will be mandatory to wear face masks and gloves. Students will also have to carry a personal water bottle and hand sanitiser to the exam centre.

The NTA has instructed that as a precaution for coronavirus, candidates must reach exam centres earlier than what is indicated against the reporting/entry time. "No candidate shall be permitted to enter after the gate closing time," it said.

Once inside the centre, no candidate will be permitted to leave the room/hall before the end of the examination. On completion, candidates will have to wait for instructions from the invigilator and will be allowed to move out one at a time only.

All candidates are required to download and carefully read the instructions and advisory for COVID-19 given with the admit card and adhere to it. No candidate would be allowed to enter the examination centre without admit card, valid ID proof and proper frisking.

The NTA has suggested that the candidates visit the examination venue a day in advance to see the arrangements in order to avoid any problem on the day of the examination.

For those following any dress code while adhering to a religious norm or custom, the NTA has advised them to visit the centre early for thorough checking. Frisking will be done through handheld metal detectors (HHMD) that will not touch the body.