JEE Result 2019 Released by IIT Roorkee at jeeadv.ac.in: Maharashtra's Kartikey Gupta Tops JEE Advanced Exam

JEE Advanced Result 2019 Released | The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has declared the IIT JEE examination result. The JEE Advanced Result 2019 or JEE Result 2019 has been released on the jeeadv.ac.in official website. Alternatively, all registered candidates can check their JEE Advanced Result 2019, JEE Advanced rank allotted from IIT JEE Advanced admission portal and its URL .

The information regarding the same will be circulated to all candidates who appeared for their JEE Advanced 2019 exam on May 27. Further, the students will be informed about the declaration of JEE Advanced Result 2019 or JEE Result 2019 on their registered phone number and email id. The JEE Advanced 2019 Answer Key was released on June 4 and objections against it was accepted till June 6.

Steps to check JEE Advanced Result 2019

Step 1- Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in or click on the direct link

Step 2- Search for link saying download JEE Result 2019

Step 3- Click on it and enter the required details

Step 4- The JEE Advanced Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5- Download and take a printout of JEE Result 2019 or IIT JEE advanced 2019 Result for future reference

The rank scored by candidates in JEE Advanced Result 2019 or JEE Result 2019 is taken by all 23 participating IITs for granting admission in the four years undergraduate courses. Further, candidates can also apply for admission Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology, Rae Bareli (RGIPT), Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc), Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) and six ndian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER)

The seat allotment round is scheduled to be conducted online from June 19 to July 17.