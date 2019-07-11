Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

JEECUP 2019 Counselling: Last Date to Register for UP JEE 2nd Round Counseling at jeecup.nic.in

The result of second round of JEECUP seat allotment will be declared on July 12 (Friday). The third and last round of JEECUP counseling will take place from July 17 to July 24.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 11, 2019, 1:20 PM IST
JEECUP 2019 Counselling: Last Date to Register for UP JEE 2nd Round Counseling at jeecup.nic.in
Image for representation.
JEECUP 2019 Counselling | The second round of online registration for JEECUP 2019 Counselling will end today.

Candidates, who were unable to register online for Uttar Pradesh JEE counseling can grab the JEECUP Counselling opportunity in the second phase.

The JEECUP registration is being conducted at the Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh’s official website jeecup.nic.in (https://jeecup.nic.in) or here.

The first JEECUP seat allotment list was declared on July 2.

Steps to Register for JEECUP 2019 Counselling

Step 1. Visit JEECUP’s official website: jeecup.nic.in or the direct link

Step 2. Click on the URL reading as JEECUP registration and log in to your registered account

Step 3. Fill-in all the required details and give your preference for college, course

Step 4. Submit the details for JEECUP registration and take a printout

The result of second round of JEECUP seat allotment will be declared on July 12 (Friday). The third and last round of JEECUP counseling will take place from July 17 to July 24.

Keywords: JEECUP 2019 Counselling, JEECUP 2019 registration , JEECUP 2019 Counselling IInd round, jeecup.nic.in, Uttar Pradesh JEE 2019 counseling, Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP, JEECUP 2019 registration process, JEECUP 2019 couselling fee

