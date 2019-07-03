JEECUP 2019 First Round Seat Allotment Result Declared at jeecup.nic.in, Deposit Fee by July 9

JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2019 Declared | The Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) released the first round of seat allotment result of JEECUP 2019 on July 2. The seat allotment result can be checked at the Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh’s official website jeecup.nic.in. Candidates can also check the JEECUP 2019 allotment status and know which polytechnic institute is allotted to them through this direct link: jeecup.nic.in.

According to the information available on the JEECUP’s homepage, all candidates who have positive status for UP Polytechnic 2019 Seat Allotment Result are required to confirm their seat by paying Rs 3000 as provisional admission fees. Candidates who have been allotted a seat for the current academic session are asked to take a printout of their JEECUP seat allotment letter 2019. For completing the admission formalities for first round of JEECUP 2019 counselling, candidates have to report at their counseling centers for document verification from July 3 to July 9.

JEECUP 2019 Seat Allotment Result: How to check UP Polytechnic Course-Admission Status

Step 1- Visit official website of Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh: jeecup.nic.in or else click on the above shared direct link

Step 2- On homepage, there is ‘JEECUP Allotment Result 2019 for first round’ tab, click on it

Step 3- On the UP Polytechnic 2019 Seat Allotment Result window, enter your roll number, password and captcha

Step 4- Status of JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2019 will be displayed

The second round of JEECUP counseling is scheduled from July 10 to July 16. While third and last round of JEECUP 2019 counseling 2019 will take place from July 17 to July 24.