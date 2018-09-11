English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jehanabad Toddler Died Due to Lack of Health Facilities, Not Bharat Bandh Blockade: Congress
Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) working president Kaukab Qadri made the claim through a statement on the basis of inputs received from two party office-bearers who were sent to the village of the deceased Gauri, where they met her father Pramod Manjhi.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi with others leaders takes part in a protest march during the 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee, in New Delhi, Monday. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Patna: The Bihar Congress unit in a strong riposte to the Centre which had blamed it for the death of a 2-year-old girl during the party-sponsored bandh against fuel price hike, claimed Tuesday that the death took place due to lack of primary health care facilities in the vicinity of her village.
Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) working president Kaukab Qadri made the claim through a statement on the basis of inputs received from two party office-bearers who were sent to the village of the deceased Gauri, where they met her father Pramod Manjhi.
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had Monday slammed the Congress for the death of the girl as he had claimed the pro-bandh protestors stopped an ambulance and prevented the girl from getting timely medical attention.
He had asked whether Congress president Rahul Gandhi would take responsibility for the incident.
"Our district unit chiefs for Gaya and Jehanabad, Chandrika Rai and Harinarayan Dwievedi, respectively, visited
Bala Bigaha village in Bela block of Gaya district. It is a remote village located between two villages and inhabited, primarily, by Mahadalits," Qadri said.
"They offered financial assistance to Manjhi and made him speak to me over phone. Amid sobs, he told me that there is not even a single primary health centre near his village where he could have got his daughter treated. He could not afford a private hospital or nursing home so he was taking her to Jehanabad Sadar Hospital," the BPCC working president claimed.
"Manjhi also told me that reaching anywhere from his village was always a problem. With great difficulty he managed to get a three-wheeler, but his daughter died on the way," Qadri said.
"The district administration of Jehanabad has itself made it clear that the death was not a result of any obstructions in Manjhi's way put by bandh supporters, false claims made by Union law minister in the national capital notwithstanding," he said.
"But the death, in fact, puts a question mark on the BJP-led NDA, which is in power in the state. What type of health services it is providing to the people? Chief Minister Nitish Kumar swears by the name of Mahadalits. Does he really care about their living conditions?" he said.
"The girl had been suffering from dysentery since the previous day. The state government claims to have set up dispensaries in every nook and corner of the state. Why is there no such facility near Manjhi's village? And why, as we often get to hear, most dispensaries are not manned by doctors and equipped with a bare minimum stock of medicines?" the Congress leader said.
"Instead of using the tragic death of a baby to score points over us, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies should introspect and do something for the very electorate whose votes they seek to achieve power," Qadri added.
Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) working president Kaukab Qadri made the claim through a statement on the basis of inputs received from two party office-bearers who were sent to the village of the deceased Gauri, where they met her father Pramod Manjhi.
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had Monday slammed the Congress for the death of the girl as he had claimed the pro-bandh protestors stopped an ambulance and prevented the girl from getting timely medical attention.
He had asked whether Congress president Rahul Gandhi would take responsibility for the incident.
"Our district unit chiefs for Gaya and Jehanabad, Chandrika Rai and Harinarayan Dwievedi, respectively, visited
Bala Bigaha village in Bela block of Gaya district. It is a remote village located between two villages and inhabited, primarily, by Mahadalits," Qadri said.
"They offered financial assistance to Manjhi and made him speak to me over phone. Amid sobs, he told me that there is not even a single primary health centre near his village where he could have got his daughter treated. He could not afford a private hospital or nursing home so he was taking her to Jehanabad Sadar Hospital," the BPCC working president claimed.
"Manjhi also told me that reaching anywhere from his village was always a problem. With great difficulty he managed to get a three-wheeler, but his daughter died on the way," Qadri said.
"The district administration of Jehanabad has itself made it clear that the death was not a result of any obstructions in Manjhi's way put by bandh supporters, false claims made by Union law minister in the national capital notwithstanding," he said.
"But the death, in fact, puts a question mark on the BJP-led NDA, which is in power in the state. What type of health services it is providing to the people? Chief Minister Nitish Kumar swears by the name of Mahadalits. Does he really care about their living conditions?" he said.
"The girl had been suffering from dysentery since the previous day. The state government claims to have set up dispensaries in every nook and corner of the state. Why is there no such facility near Manjhi's village? And why, as we often get to hear, most dispensaries are not manned by doctors and equipped with a bare minimum stock of medicines?" the Congress leader said.
"Instead of using the tragic death of a baby to score points over us, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies should introspect and do something for the very electorate whose votes they seek to achieve power," Qadri added.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Brave Woman Driving Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV Prevents Carjacking in South Africa - Watch Video
- Designer Sabyasachi is 'Tired' of 'Stick Thin' Models and is Now Obsessed with 'Boobs'. Wait, What?
- Bigg Boss 12: Here's the List of the Contestants Most Likely to Enter Salman Khan's Show
- Swara Gives Befitting Reply to Troll for Tagging Her Father in Her Controversial Scene
- WhatsApp Now Available on Reliance JioPhone, JioPhone 2: How to Download
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...