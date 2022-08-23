JeM Man Held in UP: Wanted to Make Suicide Bombers’ Cadre, Pak Handlers Were Guiding Him for ‘Major’ Terror Attack | Exclusive

Days after the arrest of alleged Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) operative Mohammad Nadeem from Saharanpur, the Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested his associate Habibul Islam Saifullah, top intelligence sources told CNN-News18.

Nadeem was arrested on August 12, ahead of the 75th Independence Day. He was in touch with terrorists from Pakistan. His interrogation led the police to Habibul.

Habibul hailed from Motihari in Bihar. He wanted to make a cadre of suicide bombers, said sources. He came in touch with Nadeem online. Habibul was part of the ongoing terror conspiracies and made preparation for terror strike on the directions of his Pak-based handlers, said sources.

Sources said Habibul was highly radicalised and was involved in circulating jihadi videos. He earlier worked at a madrassa in Bahruch, but was sent back.

Recently, he had sent videos to 10 people to indoctrinate them to become suicide bombers. His main target was boys under 20 for his mission and was regular visitor to Gujarat because of his Bahruch connection, said sources.

He was in touch with JEM leaders on social media. He wanted to do something “major”, such as a suicide attack, and wanted to train young people to carry it out, said sources.

His role model was JEM’s Saifullah. Habibul created several Telegram IDs using virtual numbers for his handlers.

Nadeem had introduced him to individuals in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Habibul planned to go to Afganistan for weapons training.

News18 had reported how Saifullah, who claimed to be the commander of Pak Taliban, also called Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), had asked Nadeem to arrange for weapons and guns in India. Nadeem was told to get the funding on his own and that the money would be sent to him later, sources said.

He was asked to operate Telegram through Orbit.

The Pakistani terrorist also introduced Nadeem to a person in Balakot, Ramiz, and another member of TTP, Abdullah. “They used to speak to him everyday. They asked him to explore chemical explosives, detonators and time fuse, and also sent him a 70-page PDF file on carrying out bomb blasts,” said sources.

