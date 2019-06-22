Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

JeM Militant Killed in Encounter at Jammu and Kashmir's Uri Sector

The encounter happened on Saturday morning between militants, and the Rashtriya Rifles and State Police, in Uri's Boniyar area.

IANS

Updated:June 22, 2019, 2:10 PM IST
JeM Militant Killed in Encounter at Jammu and Kashmir's Uri Sector
Image for representation.
Srinagar: A Pakistani militant of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit was killed on Saturday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The militant, identified as Luqman, was killed in the encounter in Boniyar area of Uri sector in Baramulla district.

An encounter had started in the morning between militants and the Rashtriya Rifles troopers and special operations group of state police, police sources said.

"Searches are still going on in the area although firing exchanges have stopped now," police sources said.

