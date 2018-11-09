Jaish Militant Killed in Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral

A Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militant was killed after an encounter broke out on Friday between militants and security forces in Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.“There has been an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists at Tral in Pulwama district," a police spokesman said.Cordon and search operations are being carried out in the area, he added.As the search operation was going on, hiding terrorists fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, the Jaish militant was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter, police said.One policeman also sustained minor injuries and was evacuated to hospital for medical attention.Authorities suspended mobile Internet services in the area to prevent the spread of rumours.