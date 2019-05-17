Take the pledge to vote

JEMAT 2019 Online Registration Open till May 26 at wbut.ac.in

Online JEMAT 2019 application form is available at the MAKAUT’s homepage till May 26.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 17, 2019, 5:04 PM IST
JEMAT 2019 Online Registration Open till May 26 at wbut.ac.in
(Image: News18.com)
JEMAT 2019: The registration and application process of state level management entrance JEMAT 2019 exam has started by the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, located in West Bengal. The exam convener West Bengal University of Technology or Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology and abbreviated as MAKAUT has released the 2019 JEMAT application form on its official website www.wbut.ac.in (http://www.wbut.ac.in/) Candidates willing to fill the JEMAT 2019 application form can apply with this direct URL jemat.examflix.in provided by the MAKAUT.

Online JEMAT 2019 application form is available at the MAKAUT’s homepage till May 26. Candidates have to send the hard copy of online 2019 JEMAT application form along with required documents to the university.

JEMAT 2019: Steps to fill application form

Here we have listed steps and details for filling the JEMAT 2019 application form-

Step 1: Visit the official website www.wbut.ac.in

Step 2: You will get ‘apply online’ link, click on it

Step 3: On new window, complete the account creation and registration process

Step 4: You will registration number and password on Email or SMS

Step 5: Using the details again log-in at candidates page

Step 6: Enter the required details

Step 7: Uploading documents, photograph and pay application fee

Step 8: Take a print out of the 2019 JEMAT application form

JEMAT 2019 application fee is Rs 300 for SC/ST/PWD candidates. For General/OBC candidates it is Rs 600. The state level Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test (JEMAT) is conducted once in a year for offering admissions into MBA course.

The JEMAT admit card is expected to be released in the third week of May and the exam will conducted in paper pen format. After result declaration, candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Group Discussion and Personal Interview.
